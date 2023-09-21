FG urged to provide intervention funds for Judicial officers

…says low remuneration impacting adversely on justice delivery

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The immediate past Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, look into the remuneration and welfare of the Judiciary and ensure that judicial officers are adequately compensated in the face of their increasing workload and in line with the current economic realities.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to make available intervention funds for the Judiciary to address its immediate needs, which have arisen owing to the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic factors.

The ex lawmaker said that the removal of fuel subsidy has shot up the prices of goods and services, while the remuneration package for judicial officers remain the same.

According to him, for several years now, there has not been any improvement on the welfare of judicial officers despite their increasing workload.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the judiciary, he said that the Nigerian Judiciary has continue to grapple with challenges on daily basis, which impact adversely on justice delivery and administration in the country, adding that the remuneration of judicial officers is quite poor and in total disparity with the economic realities.

“We entrust sensitive matters and issues into their hands, and we expect them to be above aboard and ensure justice is done in every matter before them even if the heaven falls. It is unfair, to say the least.

“The intervention funds will help the Judiciary to continue to work on its ongoing capital projects across the nation and also to cater for the needs of judicial officers and staff currently engaged in election petitions across the length and breadth of the country. Such funds will also be useful in retrofitting and digitization of courtrooms to expedite hearing and determination of cases.

“Finally, I appeal to Federal Government to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court of Nigeria. With the sad demise of Hon. Justice Ngwuta, the number of justices of the court has again dropped to all-time low of 12 justices; making it 9 justices short of its full complement of 21 justices.

“The decrease in the number of justices of the court has taken a toll on justice administration and delivery as it has stalled determination of matters of great importance with adverse effects on businesses and transactions.

“Unfortunately, as it stands, the docket of the court is full and parties cannot have new dates for matters this year. The situation also impacts negatively on the physical and mental wellbeing of the justices of the court. It is in this vein that I urgently appeal to Federal Government to address the deficit on the Supreme Court bench by appointing new justices to the court for smooth, effective and efficient justice delivery.

Luke further congratulated the Newly Sworn-in Justices of the Court of Appeal.

“I offer my congratulations to My Lords – Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun, JCA, Binta Fatima Zubairu, JCA, Peter Chudi Obiora, JCA, Justice Okon Efreti Abang, JCA, Asma’u Musa Mainoma, JCA, Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu, JCA, Jane Esienanwan Inyang, JCA, Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, JCA, and Paul Ahmed Bassi, JCA, – on their swearing-in as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

“These well-deserved appointments, which is as result of My Lords’ competence, hard work, dedication and steadfastness to the law, aptly came at the time Nigeria is in dire need of My Lords’ services. I am confident that My Lords will discharge their judicial functions creditably with their usual candour notwithstanding the daunting challenges facing the Judiciary in the country”, he added.