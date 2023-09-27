FG urged to democratize digital rights in Nigeria

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to promote equal access to digital rights for all Nigerians, a coalition of civil society organizations has come together to advocate for the democratization of digital rights in the country.

The coalition is calling on the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the widening digital divide and ensure that every citizen can fully participate in the digital economy.

The coalition, consisting of prominent organizations such as the Gate Field, Paradigm Initiative, PIN, experts in tech fields and educationists, made the call, during the week, in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the call to action comes as concerns escalate over the growing surveillance and infringement on digital rights by both government and non-state actors in Nigeria. It is argued that without clearly defined policies and legal frameworks, these violations will continue to occur with little accountability.

Speaking, the Senior Programs Officer, Anglophone West Africa, Khadijah El-Usman, said the digital landscape is transforming the way Nigerians access educational resources, job opportunities, and engage in democratic processes.

Stating that Nigeria accounts for 29% of internet usage on the continent and 82% of all telecom subscribers, she called for policies that safeguard personal data, promote freedom of expression, and ensure an open and accessible digital space for all.

Among other things, she called for: “Universal Access as a State Policy; Digital rights and freedoms bill; Cybercrimes Act – ECOWAS court has ordered a review; Effective accountability model for surveillance practices see – the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued the Lawful Interception of Communication Regulations and Institutional Capacity Building.”

On her part, a lecturer of mass communication in the University of Abuja, Nurat Audu, said: “How do governments first sensitize themselves and how do bodies come together to regularize this freedom that the citizens are having. But, the reason why it is difficult for them is that we have a lot on our table. Nigerians are angry and are hungry. I don’t know how you come to say something to somebody that is really angry and hungry and you expect that person to listen to you.”

She highlighted several areas of particular concern, including growing instances of surveillance, data breaches, online harassment, and censorship by both governmental and non-governmental entities, stating that pressing issues such as the right to privacy, freedom of expression, and digital inclusion need to be addressed promptly and with a collaborative approach involving various stakeholders.

She, however, called on the government to implement policies that protect citizens’ online rights, guaranteeing privacy, freedom of expression, and access to the internet.

“Nigeria, being Africa’s largest economy and home to the largest population on the continent, has made significant strides in digital development over the years. However, some issues have exposed the existing disparities in access to digital tools, leaving many at a disadvantage. With the shift to remote work, online learning, and e-commerce, reliable and affordable internet access has become a necessity for all Nigerians”, she said.

On his part, the senior associate planning advocacy and engagement, Chukwuma Edozie, said the aim for the initiative is as a result of the increasing number of digital rights violations in Nigeria.

He said these violations include the restriction of internet access, censorship of online content, and the use of surveillance technology to monitor citizens, adding that these actions violate the fundamental rights of individuals and undermine democracy in the country.