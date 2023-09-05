FG trains MDAs on 2024 budget preparation

•Targets next month for transmission to N/ Assembly

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Federal Government (FG) through the Budget Office of the Federation, has commenced the training of personnels in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the use of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Sub-System (GIFMIS/BPS), for the preparation of the 2024 budget.

According to the office, the training will enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds and aid quick preparation and submission of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly by October 2023.

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze disclosed this yesterday at the two day training session for South-West region in Lagos.

Represented by Hajiya Hapsatu Momoh, Director, Revenue and Fiscal Policies of the Budget Office of the Federation now Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Akabueze said the training session underscores FG’s determination to enhance fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public funds.

He also stated: “The GIFMIS Budget Preparation Subsystem Training programme serves as a platform to equip us with the tools and knowledge required to facilitate our budgetary processes. This technology-driven system enhances our efficiency, minimizes bottlenecks, and enhances accountability.

“In the last four to five years we have been submitting the budget in good time.

“We hope to submit the 2024 budget by the end of October 2023.

“We are hoping that it works even though there is a new administration, we are still hoping that we meet up with that deadline so that the National Assembly will do thier own and the budget is passed within the year.

“The President Tinubu’s administration is firm in its commitment to fulfilling its promises to our citizens. Our focus therefore should remain steadfast on using the budget as a veritable tool for delivering government’s commitment to all Nigerians.”