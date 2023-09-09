FG to replicate arts, crafts villages in 36 states

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) says plans are underway to replicate the Abuja Arts and Crafts Village in 36 states of the federation to tackle unemployment and boost the nation’s economy.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, disclosed this on Saturday when he led members of diplomatic community, state commissioners and the media on the inspection visit to the craft village in Abuja.

This was part of activities for the commemoration of the 16th International Arts and Craft Expo (INAC) ongoing in Abuja, with the theme “Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World”.

Runsewe said it was time to be practical about tackling the problem of unemployment confronting the nation.

He said with the craft village in the 36 states of the nation, the unemployed individuals will gain access to the platform to market and produce their wares.

“We are going to replicate this art and craft village in the 36 states of the federation to help the ordinary Nigerians make a living.

“This will reduce unemployment, crime rate and make the nation a better place.

“If the ordinary Nigerians can be provided with workshop to produce and a platform to market their crafts, they will have no time for frivolities.

“This is the sector that can liberate Nigeria from the shackles of unemployment and insecurity,” he said.

According to him, the craft village accommodates an amphitheatre where countries and states can stage their performances.

He said that 20 public toilets have been constructed, adding that others included events arena, business centres, photo shops, pharmacy, the diplomatic arena and a car park that can accommodate over 50 cars.

He noted that the craft village would be opened in two weeks.

“This place used to be hide-out for armed robbers before the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized it and I was able to recover it after lots of threat to my life.

“The building was owning electricity bill worth N5.6 million because there was no metre, now we have gotten metres for each building to allow for seamless operations for eventual occupants.

“You do not need to spend fortune to celebrate your birthday, with N30,000 you will be given access to the party arena.

“Also the shops will go for N200,000 each when plazas around the Federal Capital Territory go for N2 million. So, the entire package has been made affordable,” Runsewe said.

According to him, NCAC, has an arena for diplomatic communities to use especially when their countries celebrate National Day.

“Every nation has a cultural market, we must make ours better,” he said.

Speaking on sustainability, Runsewe noted that he had began training three members of staff of the organisation who would be able to maintain seamless operation of the village upon his exit from the organisation.

“Every financial transaction is done through government Treasury Single Account (TSA), payment for shops and all are through the TSA,” he said.