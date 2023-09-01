FG to optimize FAAN’s revenue generating capacity

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club, Ikeja has called on the sports authorities to upgrade of all sporting facilities in the country to enhance sports development

…says 60% FAAN revenue comes from Lagos

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has expressed its desire to maximize the generating capacity of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria

Speaking during the facility visit of the Lagos Airport, Keyamo said 60%revenue of FAAN comes from Lagos and as such the new terminal should be used optimally.

He said the new terminal has 60 check-in points and can accommodate much traffic.

Stating that the old terminal should undergo complete overhaul, he noted that the central cooling system is not working, and a lot of dilapidation needs to be fixed.

He further directed that all airlines in the old terminal should move their check in counters to the new terminal within 3 months.

On concessioning of the airports and Nigeria air project, the Minister said all will be put on hold (suspended) until he briefs Mr. President on his findings.

He stated that in as much as he is willing to protect the local airlines, he expects them to be more efficient and effective, noting that issues of flight cancellation and delays will be looked into and laws enforced where necessary.

He further directed the removal of unserviceable aircraft by the owners for expansion of Apron.

To give space for the expansion of the new terminal to accommodate bigger aircraft, Keyamo said he will discuss with owners of private hangers within the space for possible relocation of their hangers.