FG records N4.6trn H1 revenue

…Cuts deficit by N1.7trn

…Releases only 26% capital

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Ayo Oluwafemi

The federal government recorded a retained revenue of N4.06 trillion, representing 73.5 percent of the prorata target of N5.52 trillion, in the First half of the Year (H1).

The Technical Assistant (TA) to the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Prof. Olumide Ayodele, disclosed this, at a workshop organized to sensitise Budget Officers on the 2024 Budget preparation, in Abuja, yesterday.

The figures he provided on the current (2023) budget indicated that the federal government’s share of oil revenues in the first half of the year was N604.10 billion (representing 54.2% performance).

Non-oil tax revenues totaled N1.14 trillion (92.7% performance). CIT and VAT collections were N592.68 billion and N195.08 billion (127% and 101.8% of respective targets.)

Other revenues amounted to N2.14 trillion, of which Independent revenue was N963.25 billion (60.8%), Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) N354.77 billion (29.3%).

“Low revenues are the key risk to fiscal and debt sustainability; and oil revenues have continued to be low despite higher oil prices,” the TA said.

Cuts deficit

Prof Ayodele said that the President Bola Tinubu Administration was serious about cutting government expenditure and that deficit in the period under review was cut by N1.7 trillion.

According to him, “Fiscal deficit for 2023 is estimated at N10.78 trillion. As at June 2023, N3.70 trillion deficit was incurred as against a prorated sum of N5.39 trillion (N1.70 trillion below the pro-rata level).”

Only 26% Capital released

The TA disclosed that only 26 percent of capital budget was released in the first six months of the year.

“The pro-rata expenditure budget up to June 2023 was N10.91 trillion.

“The actual spending was N7.76 trillion. Of this amount, N4.02 trillion was for debt service, and N2.28 trillion for Personnel cost, including Pensions.

“Only about N475.98 billion (26% of the pro-rata budget) has been released for MDAs’ capital expenditure as of June ‘23. This performance is partly explained by the introduction of the ‘Bottom-up Cash Plan’ arrangement with effect from 2023,” he said.

Prof. Ayodele stressed the debt servicing challenges facing the federal and warned that the Budget office would not entertain requests considered unnecessary.

He said steps were being taken to curb borrowings, including Ways and Means, as the cost had become too high.

Budget 2024 Framework

The TA disclosed that the 2024 federal government framework was prepared against the backdrop of slow growth, supply-chain disruptions, persistent high inflation occasioned by the hike in fuel prices, exchange rate challenges, low capital inflow and insecurity

His words, “The FGN 2024 Budget Framework was prepared against the backdrop of the weeks of democratic transition and it reflects the new direction of the present Administration in addressing key fiscal challenges and policy issues.

“Factors impacting the medium term fiscal outlook include:

Slow global growth and supply-chain disruptions;

“Rising geo-political tensions and unabating Russia and Ukraine war, with severe implications on global food and energy prices;

“Grossly inadequate domestic resource mobilization; and challenging domestic macroeconomic and business environment;

“Negative impact of pervasive and persisting insecurity on the domestic economy;

“Concerning debt sustainability and need for strategic debt management;

“Persistent inflationary pressures in most economies, prompting monetary tightening in advanced economies with the inherent negative impact on capital flows to developing/emerging market economies.”

He told the Budget Officers to adhere strictly 2023 ceilings as contained in the guidelines of the 2024 Budget Call Circular which sets out the requirements and instructions that must be followed in the preparation of the 2024 Federal Government Budget Proposal.

The TA urged Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to collaborate with the private sector through Public Private Partnership (PPPs) and that the budget should be disaggregated as soon as possible to enable us to see the extent to which the budget is responsive.

He disclosed that for the purposes of transparency and accountability, each MDA was required to upload its budget on its website, adding that the Office would collaborate with the Independent Corruption Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) to weed out ghost workers.