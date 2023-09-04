FG ready to immortalise late Akinkunmi — Minister

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to immortalise the designer of Nigeria’s flag, the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi as soon as the family of the deceased makes their request known to the government.

He gave the indication in Ibadan, yesterday while paying a condolence visit to the state, where he assured the Federal Government’s readiness to look into any request the family of the deceased forwards to the government.

He said: “We are here with the presence of Mr President to offer our condolences and to also tell the family and the good people of Oyo State, the place that the Federal Government places the deceased.”

“We know that he is such an iconic individual, he has designed one of the most powerful of our collective existence as a country and as a nation.”

“Therefore, Mr president has asked that we come to commiserate with the family and also tell them that Mr President shares with them in this grief and the Federal government is with them throughout this period.”

“Whatever the request that the family put forwards to the Federal Government will be look into,”Idris said.

While hosting the minister in his office on the condolence visit, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, said late Akinkunmi left behind a legacy legacy of unity of resourcefulness, that could not be erased.

“We have to thank this gentleman, Chief Taiwo Akinkunmi for that rich knowledge and futuristic approach to our nation.’

“On behalf of His excellency and the good people of Oyo State, we appreciate His excellency the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tunubbu for sending this high delegation to Oyo State, to commiserate, not only to the family of the deceased, but he government and the good people of Oyo State.”

“We have accepted, what has happened to us in Oyo state, by the departure of Chief Taiwo Akinkunmi, may his soul rest in peace.”

“We want to take the liberty of this visit, to extend to His excellency the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu that both the family and the good people of Oyo State appreciate this kind gesture of condolence to the people of Oyo State.”

“We believe sincerely that the legacy left behind by Chief Akinkunmi in terms of the design of the Nigeria flag, will not be lost on Nigerians.

“That legacy of unity of resourcefulness, to the extent that we cannot but appreciate the fact that Nigeria, despite challenges and obstacles we continuously face, must remain united and in peace,” he emphasised.

The minister, thereafter, led the Federal Government delegation to the residence of the deceased, where he further reaffirmed government’s readiness to do everything possible to immortalise late Akinkunmi.