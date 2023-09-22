FG probing Kebbi TCN fire incident – Power Minister

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has revealed that the Federal Government has commenced investigation into the fire outbreak incident at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, in Kebbi state.



It would be recalled that the Transmission Company of Nigeria substation switch yard in Birnin Kebbi was gutted by fire, where some transformers worth billions of naira.



Speaking after tour of facilities at the Osogbo National Control Centre and Transmission Company of Nigeria, Osogbo subregion, the Minister said the federal government would deal severely with anyone caught culpable in the incident.



He stressed the need to stabilise the national grid which has collapsed three times in two weeks after 421 days of stability, stressing that the Ministry has sought collaboration with office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to beef up security around installations to curb sabotage.



According to him, the incident looks more of sabotage but we will wait till the completion of investigation to ensure that innocent persons are not punished.



“Whatever is our feelings, whatever the sympathy that we have for anybody, it should not push us to destroy national asse. The fire incident in Birnin Kebbi, people are saying it is act of sabotage, I have not concluded, I will not rush to conclude whether it is sabotage but it looks like it, how can three transformers catch fire simultaneously.

“We have set up a high-level investigation panel to see what led to that fire outbreak and I can assure you that if any of our staff is found wanting, such staff will face the wrath of the law.



“The person(s) will be severely dealt with, not because we derive joy in dealing with someone but to serve as a deterrent to others. What I want to adopt during my time here is a carrot and stick. If you perform well, we will reward and motivate you to do more but if you abandon your duty place or perform an act of sabotage, you will also face the law.

The Minister added that to ensure safety of installation and other national assets in the sector, the Ministry has written to the National Security Adviser to tighten security around the assets.

“We have written to the National Security Adviser to strengthen our security around our establishment across the country so that what happened in Kebbi will not repeat itself elsewhere. I want to assure you that going forward, we are not going to experience such breakdown in our national grid”, he added.