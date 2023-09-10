FG obtains $163m loan from AfDB for wheat production

African Development Bank (AfDB)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government has obtained a $163 million loan from the African Development Bank, AfDB for wheat production.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, disclosed this when he represented President Bola Tinubu on a condolence visit to the family of late Sheikh Abubakar Giro in Argungu, Kebbi state

He reassured that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Tinubu will fulfill all promises made to Nigerians.

Speaking at the palace of HRH the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mohammed, the Vice President re-affirmed the determination of the Tinubu administration to fulfill its promises, particularly in the agricultural sector, adding that food security would receive serious attention from government

According to him “we have obtained a $163 million dollar loan from the African Development Bank to support wheat production. The scheme would be launched soon.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land to boost wheat production.”

Senator Shettima, who visited the family of the late Islamic scholar on behalf of President Tinubu, said “this is a great loss to the state, nation and West Africa.

“I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to commiserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government and people of Kebbi State and the north in general.”

Continuing, he noted that “Late Sheikh Abubakar Giro was a respected scholar. He worked for God, he didn’t bother about things of the world he lived a humble life.

“May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternity.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, HRH, Sumaila Mohammed Mera, stated that the Emirate was proud of the achievements of late Sheikh Giro.

He prayed for the unity and progress of Nigeria, as he also thanked President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their support.

On his part, the National Leader of the Izala Sect, Sheikh Bala Lau, who received the Vice President on behalf of the family in company of other national executives, thanked President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their show of love.

Earlier on arrival, the Vice President was received at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Airport in Birnin Kebbi by the State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris who accompanied him on the visit.

Also on the Vice President’s entourage were the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Umar Tafida; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and members of the Kebbi State Executive Council among others.

Sheikh Abubakar Giro, a renowned cleric who died recently has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown in Argungu, Kebbi State.