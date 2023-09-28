FG must address hike in cooking gas price —NALPGAM

By Adeola Badru

National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, NALPGAM, Mr. Abideen Olatunbosun, yesterday, expressed concern over the rising price of gas, adding that if the upsurge is not addressed, gas might become a commodity only affordable to the affluent.

The association, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure stability of the price of cooking gas in the country.

Olatunbosun said this during the 36th Annual General Meeting, AGM of the association, held in Ibadan.

His words: “I need to state that the continuous increase in the price of gas, in recent times, stands as a big challenge to LPG marketers. The hike in the price of gas is a concern to all.

“The government needs to find ways to ensure the stability of gas prices as well as make gas available to common Nigerians.

“As a country, we need to improve on our gas utilisation level and if we all adopt gas, it will save our forest and improve the quality of our lifestyle and the economy will grow.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream And Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, said that the recent deregulation policy would result in a reflective petroleum products pricing.

Ukoha noted that current data had shown that the domestic gas supply had overtaken the import supply.