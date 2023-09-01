FG implements strategic plans to reduce malnutrition

FILE: Malnourished children

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government said it has implemented the strategic plans to reduce the double burden of malnutrition in the African Region (2019-2025).

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, according to the ministry’s Director of Press,Patricia Deworitshe,disclosed this after the presentation of the progress report of the issues of malnutrition in the African region, by the Regional Director, World Health Organisation,WHO, Dr Matshidiso Moeti,at the 73 RC session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa held at Gaborone, Botswana.

The minister,who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Kachollom Daju, pointed out that the endorsement of the Strategic Plan would reduce the double burden of malnutrition in the African Region as well as address the multifaceted challenges in establishing sustainable food system that would ensure access to safe and nutritious food for its populace.

“We can not help but notice that the report paints a stark picture of the double burden of malnutrition, encompassing both under nutrition and the alarming rise of overweight and obesity. Regrettably, if the current trends persist, the ambitious goal of eradicating hunger and malnutrition by 2030 will remain elusive”,he said

Pate explains that,“This strategy provides valuable guidance to Member States, emphasizing the need to enhance programs to combat under nutrition while strengthening policies and regulatory frameworks to promote healthy and safe diets throughout one’s life”.

He added that the strategy sets forth nine targets and 14 priority interventions. The report underlines the urgency of the situation. Recent analyses revealed worsening trends in child wasting, exclusive breastfeeding rates, and child overweight.

Speaking further, the failure of current food systems to provide safe and healthy foods for all is exacerbated by multiple shocks, including climate change, conflicts, the impact of COVID-19, and global food, finance, and energy crises.

Prof. Pate stressed that despite some progress in areas such as policy development and regulations, it was clear that more must be done to achieve the set targets, emphasizing that “we must take a leadership role in developing policies, enforcing regulations, and allocating resources to promote healthy diets. Strengthening multisectoral coordination and surveillance is crucial for consistent implementation, and social protection measures are vital to combat rising food insecurity.

He added that WHO and its development partners must enhance their capacity to address nutrition challenges, provide technical guidance, and coordinate with stakeholders to transform food systems for health, particularly in the context of climate change.

He,therefore urged the participants to recognize the gravity of the situation and take decisive action to ensure a healthier, more nourished future for the African Region, stressing that the report would serve as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead, and we must rise to the occasion to address these pressing issues.