FG holds computer-based promotional exams for over 9000 civil servants

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to ensure transparency and promote efficiency in the civil service, the Federal Government (FG) has successfully conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) promotional exams for over 9000 civil servants in different centers across the country.

However, 1900 civil servants participated in the computer-based promotional exams in three designated centers in Abuja, which are: Kubwa, Life Camp and Maitama.

Vanguard also reports that the choice of a Computer-Based Test, is also part of the digitalization implementation policy of the Federal Head of Service and a step towards ensuring a merit-based system and promoting a more effective workforce

Addressing pressmen during a tour to centers, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, said the process has been well-coordinated and is sure to produce efficient civil servants.

He said: As you can see, it has been so organized that we witnessed the first batch and now we are witnessing the second batch. It has been a well organized session don’t forget this is the first time we are holding the CBT for Junior COMPPRO, this is the first time.

“Last year it was for seniors. So, people we are bringing in for this batch are not the senior people and so the level of the comportment and behavior and the way they have handled the system, I think for now, is very good and encouraging. And I believe by the time we come next year we’ll have improved.

“We have already identified some areas where we need to improve, like the accreditation. Last year, it was a bit rowdy. This year it was okay. But we need to also go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to further improve the accreditation. Across the country we have 9300 candidates and Abuja about 1600.

“In the first instance, the COMPPRO is to test the ability, how well the officers know the public service and to test the level of their professionalism to handle the assignments you need to do as public servants. So, the COMPPRO is just to test the efficiency and how they are able to perceive and understand the public service. So, what we are doing now by doing CBT by going digital, is part of reforms that are ongoing in the federal public civil service.

“You know, we have the FC 25 which has six pillars, and one of the pillars is digitalization. Of course over the years we have been handling bulk papers, bulk questions and we have a lot of human interface in assessing officers, but going digital, we are now reducing the human interface and human contact with what we are doing which is done seamlessly.”

On his part, the Director, Learning and Development, Mr Ateboh Ademu, said: “The assessment so far by all indications is excellent, is even beyond expectation, the attitude the conduct, and the handling of the whole exercise have been done excellently. There is a cooperation between the head of the service service and our technical partner, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, so far we are satisfied.”