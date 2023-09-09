FG denies serving cats as meals to Prison inmates

Haliru Nababa, CG Nigerian Correctional Service

Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has denied serving cats as part of meals for inmates of its custodial centres across the country.

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Umar Abubakar, an Assistant Controller of Corrections.

Nababa said his attention had been drawn to a report in a section of the media alleging that the Command substitutes cat meat for beef in its custodial centres.

He said the report was not only malicious but untrue and most unfortunate.

“At best, it exposes the naivety of the author about the processes involved in food supply to inmates.

“For the avoidance of doubt, inmates’ ration is awarded to certified vendors who supply raw foodstuff to designated custodial centres.

“A ration committee constituted by the Controller-General comprising the officer in charge of the centre, a medical officer, welfare officer, ration clerk, chief warder, and other relevant professionals confirm the wholesomeness before recommendation for payment.

“The actual cooking is done by the inmates themselves under the supervision of professional caterers, and it is mandatory for designated officers to have a taste of the food before serving to the inmates. All these processes are documented for official references and, in a nutshell, show the seriousness attached to inmate feeding by the management of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Besides, it is immoral and insensitive to insinuate that cat, a pet, which many detest as food, will be officially served to a people!

“Nigerian Correctional Service, therefore, wishes to advise the public to disregard the unfounded information as it remains a figment of the author’s imagination.

“The welfare of inmates remains sacrosanct and the goal of reformation towards safe reunion with the society, unwavering”, he stated.