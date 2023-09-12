FG commissions Abuja Market plaza in Cameroon

HRH Jonathan Thomas Onyenagubor, Eze Gburugburu 1 of Ohanaeze Eze Ndi igbo Cameroon, Alhaji Abba Mustafa, H. E. Amb. (HRM) Queen Efe A. Clark -Omeru, Hon. BIC Okwujiaku, President, Nigerian Community Douala, HRM Alhaji Bello

The Consul-General of Nigeria to Douala, the Republic of Cameroon, Ambassador (HRM) Queen Efe A. Clark-Omeru has commissioned the multimillion-naira Abuja Market plaza built in Douala, Cameroon by eminent Nigerian Alhaji Abba Mustafa.

The Consul General, who commissioned the projects in Douala, commended the Nigerian-Adamawa philanthropist for investing in such a massive project in a neighbouring country like Cameroon which has over five million Nigerian migrants.

According to the Nigerian Diplomat, the facility is expected to create numerous business opportunities by generating revenue rents and creating job opportunities for both Nigerians and Cameroonians. Additionally, it will enhance the beauty of Douala city, attracting more tourists and strengthening Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Nigerian Diplomat expressed hopes that the new building would further help strengthen the relationship between Cameroon and Nigeria, extending a hand of prayers during the commissioning ceremony.

“Alhaji Abba, you are a great man, It takes a great heart to think beyond yourself and invest in the huge facility, not just for you but for the people of Adamawa state, the whole of Nigeria, and Cameroon, history will not forget you,” said Amb. Clark -Omeru

“This is a good day for Nigerians, for Cameroonians and for the people of Adamawa State in Nigeria, I am happy to be here and to be part of this joy of today, Nigerians are happy, Cameroonians are happy as well as the Adamawa indigenes,” she said.

“Our dear Father, Abba Mustafa, you have done very well with this massive building, may the Almighty God continue to bless you, may he continue to reward you abundantly and may he continue to keep you for the good of mankind.”

The Consul General praised the Cameroon authorities for fostering a spirit of brotherhood between Nigeria and Cameroon by offering a great opportunity to the distinguished Nigerian, Alhaji Abba.

She continued: “As we are celebrating this great achievement, the fact still remains that this facility is a representation of close collaboration and one cordial relationship between Alhaji Abba Mustafa and our host authorities which provided a friendly environment and gradually the opportunity for him to purchase the land. If not for the good reputation and integrity that Alhaji Mustafa is recognized for, there is no way the host authorities would have given him the opportunity to mark this great landmark. I am appealing to every Nigerian in Cameroon to be a good ambassador,” she concluded.

Alhaji Abba Mustafa thanked the Nigeria Consul General for honoring the invitation and supporting Nigerians in Cameroon ultimately.

“On behalf of my humble self and the people of Adamawa State Union Douala, I want to thank the Consul-General of Nigeria to Douala, the Republic of Cameroon, Ambassador (HRM) Queen Efe A. Clark-Omeru for making time to honor this great occasion. I am also using this opportunity to thank the President and members of the Nigerian Community in Douala and the royal fathers who came as well as everybody who graced this day, May you all return home safely, thank you very much.

Meanwhile, Ismaila Adegbola, the Chief Executive Officer ND Group, has praised Alhaji Abba for investing in Cameroon and building such an impressive structure that would provide employment opportunities to many. Adegbola has also urged the Nigerian government to recognize Alhaji Abba’s contributions to the country by including him in the nation’s historical book.

“This is a milestone achievement for Nigeria as a country, We are calling on the Federal Government to decorate this great man with a national award for bringing smiles and success into the lives of over five million Nigerians in Cameroon.”