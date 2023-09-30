Festus Okotie-Eboh and the Politics of Immortalization

Okotie-Eboh

By Emma Arubi

As Nigeria celebrates its 63 years of Independence in unbearable hardship never before witnessed in the annual of the chequered history, one cannot but reflect on the achievements of one of the finest and first finance Minster, Chief Festus. S. Okotie-Eboh and the politics of National Immortalization by successes government in the country.



F.S Okotie-Eboh has to his eternal credit the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), he worked assiduously and ensured that Nigeria became a full-fledged member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); the establishment of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE); the International Finance Co-operation and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBFRD) respectively.

These key financial Institutions are no doubt the springboard upon which our financial stability is dependent as a sovereign nation.

He also has to eternal glory and credit the citing of the American Oil giant Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) at Escravos in Delta State.

These are no mean achievements by a young Nigerian of that era from a micro-minority tribe from the oil-rich long neglected Niger Delta region.

Intriguingly, what baffles us up till date is, in all these outstanding and landmark strides, the memories, name, or face of Chief F.S. Okotie Eboh has not been immortalized by any government in Nigeria- why”.

All his contemporaries of that era have been honored one way or the other, some even with lesser or no legacy at all to their credit.

The question now is what are the crimes of Chief F.S . Okotie-Eboh if he ever committed any? He was killed along with other Nigeria patriots in the first Nigeria putsch. Or was his being wealthy at a younger age a sin?

For instance, how many of these contemporaries have the rich profile Chief F. S. Okotie-Eboh parades at the National level?

Even then, what are the criteria for eligibility for honoring or Immortalizing others that Chief F.S. Okotie-Ebor lacks that has persistently disqualified him from being accorded recognition, or immortalization by the Federal or even the state government?.

Truly the revenue accruing to the Delta State Government from taxes and other royalties alone from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL)is enough to spur and encourage her to immediately honor Chief F.S Okotie-Eboh by naming one of the numerous tertiary institutions after him in Delay Stste.

He has contributed immensely to the economic growth and revenue base of the state since earliest times as can be seen in the establishment of the following going concern then and even now.

Omim Shoe Factory Ltd, Sapele.

Afro Nigeria Export and Import Company Ltd, Sapele.

Midwest Cement Company Ltd, Koko.

Academy Grammar School Sapele.

Ziks Commercial School Sapele.

Academy Boy’s Primary School, Sapele.

Academy Girls School, Sapele amongst others.

interestingly, some of these private investments have since been taken over by the government just as others have gone under.

These milestone landmarks were all achieved before 1960 when Nigeria achieved her flag independence.

It’s against the foregoing therefore the federal and state governments are being tasked with urgently, in the name of justice and fairness immortalizing Chief Festus S. Okotie- Eboh for the benefit of history and posterity, especially because of his contributions to the establishment of our financial institutions in Nigeria. He was a financial guru per- excellence and truly deserves to be immortalized.