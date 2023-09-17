Fee reduction: Battle not over yet – NAPTAN, NANS tell FG

By Adesina Wahab

Parents and students have told the federal government not to think the agitation for a reduction in the fees payable by students in institutions of learning in the country is over with the resolution of the impasse between the management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

They also said the only way out is for the government to fund education appropriately and adequately and not allow children of the poor lose access to education.

The parents, under the aegis of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, spoke in a chat with Vanguard through their National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, while the students did through the Southwest Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Alao John, yesterday.

While acknowledging the reduction in some fees announced by UNILAG at the weekend as part of the efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of parents and students, they said the effort was still far from their expectations.

Their positions came on the heels of the increase in fees announced recently by the University of Jos, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife among others.

” The management of the University of Lagos made some concessions when they met the student union leaders, that may be the trend in other universities where they have jerked up fees recently. The question is, what happened to the directive by the President that the institutions should return to the status quo regarding the issue of fees?.

“Also, one is confused by the statement credited to the Education Minister that universities have been given autonomy on funding. Is it only on funding, which to me means they can raise funds from other sources apart from government’s subventions, that universities only need autonomy?

“The removal of N10,000 or N20,000 from the fee is appreciated but we want more than that. For instance, at UNILAG, if the fee rose from N19,000 to N190,250 and you reduce that to N160,000, the percentage of the increase is still high. If they cannot go back to the old rate, they should arrive at something more reasonable.

“The federal government said it is willing to go into dialogue with parents, students and other stakeholders regarding the fee hike, as we talk, nobody has reached out to us. We are still expecting them to do so. For us, we are still on the demand that the fees be brought down.

“The Minister of Education set up a committee that is to work on how to reposition the education sector in the country, we hope that the committee will do a good job. The solution is for the government to allocate enough resources to the sector. The issue of adequate funding has always been part of agitation by staff unions in the university system,” he stated.

Danjuma expressed the fear that more indigent students could drop out because of their inability to pay.

Alao, who was part of the meeting at UNILAG last week, opined that the planned Student Loan Scheme might not provide the solution to the problem.

“Apart from some conditions of accessing the loan that we find too stringent as well as some repayment conditions, the funds for such could be channeled to funding education. We have observed that education sector has not been given more than 8 percent allocation in the budget, that is not enough.

“If the budgetary allocation is increased to say 15 percent, the institutions would be better funded and then they won’t be under pressure to look for means to augment whatever is given them. At UNILAG, we were able to achieve some results regarding the concessions given. For instance, the hostel charges were reduced by over 20 percent.

“We call on the government to give education the attention it deserves. When it is funded well and citizens have access to quality education, the products can hold their heads high wherever they find themselves,” he said.

Recall that after two weeks of protest by students, the management of UNILAG held a meeting with student leaders where some of the obligatory fees were reduced.

For instance, Utility Charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00. Obligatory fees for new undergraduate students was reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to

N166,325:00 for courses with Lab/Studio.

The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from

N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

Students and parents have described the new fee regimes announced by some public universities as unacceptable. The FG also increased the fee payable in its unity colleges from N45,000 to N100,000.