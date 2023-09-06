Fee hike protest: NANS tackles DSS, to storm UNILAG today

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, yesterday, warned the Department of State Services, DSS, not to deter students from exercising their rights to protest, saying this is a universally recognised human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope, was reacting to the statement made by DSS that some politicians were mobilising student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters.

The spokesperson for the security agency, Peter Afunanya, on Monday, said: “Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.”

Recall that a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos today.

Backing the move, the NANS PRO, in a statement, noted that the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest and urged the DSS not to infringe on the rights of students.

The statement reads: “It is quite embarrassing that the DSS has derailed to become the propaganda arm of the Federal Government, thereby, raising false alarms and even interfering in affairs that do not in any way relate to their line of profession.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, most especially, as regards arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions, with the University of Lagos being a model.” “Students are therefore enjoined to come out en masse and join the protest for the immediate reversal of fees at the University of Lagos.”