Fee hike: Police fire tear-gas at protesting UNILAG students

…As students demand the release of arrested colleagues, a reduction in fees

By Adesina Wahab, LAGOS

ARMED policemen, yesterday, teargassed protesting students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who took to the streets to protest the hike in fees by the management of the institution.

The university recently asked students to pay over N190,000 as against the previous regime of a little over N19,000 as fees.

The policemen, drawn from many formations in Lagos, also took over the gate of the university, preventing the protesting students and others from entering the campus.

The policemen, who came in over 20 vehicles, were joined by the university’s security personnel and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Admission seekers, who wanted to get into the campus for the screening process and other visitors, were turned back by security men, who locked the gate.

After the protesting students, who were coming from the Sabo area of Yaba to the campus, were dispersed by the policemen, who fired teargas canisters at them, they later regrouped and moved towards the gate.

They were prevented from moving closer by the policemen, who cordoned off the area.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President-elect of the Faculty of Education Students Association, Balogun Ibrahim, accused the Area Commander, whose name he gave as ACP Ayodeji A. of ordering his men to shoot at them and also arresting some of their colleagues.

He gave the names of the arrested students as Femi Adeyeye and Philip Olatinwo, vowing that the students would continue to lay siege to the campus until they were released.

Balogun said: “When the new fee regime was announced, we met with the management of the university led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, and she said she would call us back for another meeting. That was on August 2, 2023. To date, nothing has been heard from her end. Instead of the reduction in the fees that we are expecting, the management only said they are giving us the opportunity to pay the fees twice.

“We have received a lot of bashing from our colleagues. With the current economic situation in the country, how many parents are able to afford the huge fee?

“Let the management do their findings, we can tell you authoritatively that less than 20 per cent of the students have been able to pay part of their fees. As student leaders and in the spirit of being our brothers’ keepers, we have resorted to crowdfunding for some of our colleagues, who are in dire conditions. But how many students can we do that for?

“The management said they have made arrangements for alumni to adopt indigent students and sponsor them, how many students have been adopted? We are not here to fight anybody, but we are here to let the people know our feelings.

“People, who enjoyed free education, bursary awards and even scholarships locally and internationally, are now denying others the right to education.

“Many students may drop out if the situation is not redressed. We are also not happy with the Police Area Commander here who ordered his men to shoot at us and also arrested two of our colleagues. We are demanding the immediate release of those guys.”

Release arrested students—ERC

Meanwhile, a group, Education Rights Campaign, ERC, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to immediately and unconditionally release Messrs Giwa Topnotch, Femi Adeyeye, Philip Olatinwo and Ayodele Aduwo, who were arrested by the police during the protest.

In a statement by Isaac Ogunjimi, Deputy National Coordinator and Adaramoye Michael Lenin, National Mobilisation Officer, the group noted that protest is a right of the students as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

It said: “The police should be reminded that protest is a right guaranteed by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. Also, the Supreme Court pronouncement on the case of All Nigeria Peoples Party & Ors. v. Inspector General of Police (2006) CHR 181 has already settled the controversy over whether or not a police permit is required for a protest.

“Therefore, this arrest is a violation of the arrested activists’ fundamental human rights. We hereby demand that the Nigerian Police retrace their step from this path of illegality and violation of the law by releasing the activists immediately and unconditionally.

“We stand by the protest over which the activists were arrested. The protest was over the decision of the University of Lagos authorities to increase the payable fees of students from N19,000 to as much as N190,250, depending on the course of study. Despite the rejection of the hike by the mass of UNILAG students, many of whom come from poor working-class backgrounds and, therefore, cannot afford the soaring cost of education, the university authorities have continued to insist on the hike.

“The protest was called precisely because the UNILAG authorities had rebuffed all other efforts to try to resolve the issue without protest or demonstration.

“For instance, a team of students’ representatives led by Comrade Giwa Topnotch, the Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, met with the vice chancellor and her team on August 2, 2023, where the fee hike was discussed and students’ representatives presented their arguments against it. Unable to controvert students’ arguments, the Vice Chancellor appealed for time to consult with other members of the management team and that she would reconvene the meeting to give feedback to the students’ representatives.

“Alas, the university’s vice chancellor has refused to reconvene the meeting afterwards in a sign of blatant and unilateral withdrawal from negotiation. Instead, the university has continued to send messages to students with a view to intimidate them to pay the fees even though their representatives are still in discussion with the authorities.

“As far as we are concerned, the funding of public education remains the primary duty and responsibility of the government and not poor parents. Considering the current cost of living crisis, many cannot afford the hiked fees. This means several students are on the verge of dropping out unless the University authorities reverse the fees.

“Although the management claims to have made provision for indigent students, the truth is that this is inadequate and cannot really go around the thousands of students who will be faced with the option of abandoning their studies as a result of the hike.”