Federation account revenue declines 23% in Q2’23 – NEITI

By Obas Esiedesa

Distributable revenues into the Federation Account declined by 23 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2’23) to N2.04 trillion compared to N2.32 trillion in the first quarter (Q1’23), the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has reported.

NEITI in its review disclosed that the three tiers of government – the Federal, States and Local Government Councils shared a total of N4.37 trillion from the Federation Account as statutory revenue allocations in the first six months of the year.

The agency explained that each tier of government received more than N1 trillion over the six-month period.

On a year-on-year basis, the report showed that the distributable revenue of N4.366 trillion shared by the three tiers of government between January and June 2023 (H1’23) was higher by about 16.7 percent from about N4.05 trillion shared in the corresponding period in 2022 (H1’22).

A breakdown of the revenue receipts in H1’23 showed that the Federal Government received about N1.78 trillion, or 40.7 percent, while the State governments received N1.5 trillion, or 34.5 percent, and the Local Government Councils, N1.08 trillion or 24.8 percent of the total distributable revenue for the period.

The report revealed that the allocation received by the Federal Government over the period increased by 19.8 percent to N1.78 trillion in 2023, from N1.48 trillion in H1’22.

Similarly, allocations to the State governments grew by about 11.2 percent to N1.42 trillion in H1’23 from N1.26 trillion in H1’22, while allocations to the Local Government Councils rose by 16.8 percent to N1.08 trillion in H1’23, from N926 billion in H1’22.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnanya Orji, in his comments on the report, said the increase in half-yearly allocations in 2023 was consistent with an upward trend from the previous period where the distributable revenue for the first half of the year rose by 16.7 percent, from N3.47 trillion between January and June 2021 to N4.05 trillion in the corresponding period in 2022.

The report also showed that FAAC distribution in Q2’23 declined in absolute value, with total distributable revenue of N2.02 trillion being less by 13% than about N2.16 trillion distributed in Q2’22.