Federation Account receives over N5trn in 6 months — RMAFC

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

THE Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, has said N5.244 trillion accrued into the Federation Account in the first half of the year.

RMAFC Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this in a document distributed to the media in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, of the total gross revenue inflows into the federation account, N627.301 billion came from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Joint Venture, JV, Petroleum Profit Tax, PPT, due, captured and recorded by the FIRS, but utilized by the NNPCL for other FGN obligations.

From the reports, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, remitted the N823.512 billion, while the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, made a gross collection of N3.655 trillion but remitted N3.028 trillion, as it retained the difference as cost of collection.

Shehu disclosed that the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, on its part, remitted N764. 630 billion within the period under review.

He, however, added that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, did not remit any amount into the federation account during the period, either as profit revenue or other revenues, as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 as its revenue performance could not be assessed because neither its revenue target was disclosed nor its revenue remittance to the federation account was provided.

The RMAFC boss put Value Added Tax, VAT, proceeds in the first half of the year at N1.490 trillion, while N83.024 billion was realized from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy, EMTL, from which N3.320 billion was paid to FIRS as cost of collection.

Also, the FIRS received N82. 031 billion and N3.320 billion, as cost of collection on PPT/CIT and EMTL collections respectively within the period.

The report revealed that on VAT, the FIRS/NCS together received the sum of N59. 593 billion as cost of collection within the period under review.

The solid minerals sector contributed N16. 680 billion to the federation account within the period.

The RMAFC Chair further revealed that total collections from VAT netted the sum of N1.387 billion and was shared to the 3-tiers of government in accordance with the approved VAT sharing formula.

“Furthermore, the sum of N1.117 was paid in the month of March, 2023 as Consultancy Fee on VAT.”

On the statutory allocations to the three tiers of government, Mr. Shehu disclosed that the net sum of N3. 069 trillion was shared to the 3-tiers of government in the period January to June, 2023.

The RMAFC Chair described the statutory deductions, which constituted 32.27 per cent of the total gross inflow into the Federation Account in the six-month period as superfluous and constitute a drain on the Federation Account.

The RMAFC boss recommended that all accruals due on 13per cent derivation to oil producing states should be deducted and paid to the affected states as at when due to avoid refunds in future.