Fed. Appt: APC chieftain, Johnny asks Delta South for patience

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Delta State, High Chief Micheal has expressed hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give federal appointments to APC members in Delta South Senatorial district in Delta State.

Johnny in a statement on Saturday in Warri, said ” Believe me, we from Delta South senatorial district will not be left out for federal appointments. Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a core politician who knows how to balance political equilibrium.”

He said, ” It’s pertinent to unequivocally state that, every human has freedom of speech to express delight and area of dissatisfaction. However, it has to be done in civility. For some days now, there has been fierce rhetoric confrontation of party members. This is not far from dissatisfaction with recent appointments”

Johnny, the “Agadiwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, noted that, ” Delta South senatorial district the most marginalised district was expecting to jubilate better appointments considering the neglect since 2015. But it’s not yet Uhuru.

“Amidst this commotion of emotions, we have to halt and sit back a little. Because you’ll probably be able to listen from better if you standing on the other side of the fence. More importantly, these voices would come with a tranquil breeze that will calm your soul. You can also see the best calming images of all time.”

The Ijaw APC leader called for calm and appealed to Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobos in Delta South Senatorial district, adding that ” No need for tribal confrontation among ourselves or with other senatorial districts. Let’s celebrate and support all the appointments so far. Let’s support Mr President, let’s support our leader Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The nearer a man comes to a calm mind the closer he is to strength.”