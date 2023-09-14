FCTA pledges to hasten work on Varsity devt

By Omeiza Ajayi & Treasure Ayegba

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has pledged greater commitment to the completion of its University of Science and Technology as a way to decongest its College of Education, Zuba and bring varsity education closer to residents.

Mandate Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, disclosed this on Thursday at the inauguration of Deans, Directors, Heads of Department, Chairmen and Members of Standing Committees as well as presentation of Awards to outstanding retirees of the FCT College of Education.

He said; “One of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda is education and this, we, in FCTA Education Secretariat through the intervention of our Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike will prioritize.

“We have to create another tertiary education in the nation’s capital to decongest the population in the FCT College of Education Zuba.

“The establishment of the FCT University of Technology will help to reduce the population and if possible we will even establish Polytechnic to accommodate the large number of youth to study in the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the nation’s capital.

“We will try and see how we can improve funding for the provision of infrastructure, capacity building of staff and improvement in enrollment.

“I will discuss with your Provost and see how we can move the school forward. When I came here, I discovered that most of the projects are TETFUND sponsored. I will be knocking the doors of the minister so that we can have physical structures”.

Earlier,the Provost of the College, Dr Sule Mundi hailed the retirees for working so much for the college despite their challenges. “So, we have invited you to honour you for all those sacrifices”, he said

“Many of our colleagues here in the FCT College of Education have used the sum total of their wisdom, experiences, kindness, discipline and compassion to mentor our students and achieve our goal that states that each generation has a responsibility to the next generation.

“Therefore, today, we are meeting to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our nominees, applaud their contributions, and be inspired by their dedication and resolve towards their passion. It is not every day that one gets to be recognized for their hard work and achievements. Whether we are honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to their professions as teachers, or who have made outstanding contributions to their various units, these awards are a testament to the fact that a united commitment to excellence and determination can lead to success at the highest level”, he stated.