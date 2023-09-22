FCTA impounds 300 vehicles for illegal parking, others

Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has impounded nearly 300 vehicles for indiscriminate parking, road unworthiness, and offering taxi services without formal registration.

Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service DRTS, Abdulateef Bello disclosed this Friday in Abuja during enforcement operations in some parts of the city.

He said owners of the vehicles impounded are at present facing a Mobile Court.

Bello said that with the renewed directive of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to clean the city of nuisances, the service will not relent in its effort to ensure that offenders are punished.

He noted that with the review of the law guiding motor vehicle operations in the FCT and followed by the immediate prosecution of offenders by the FCT mobile Court, rising cases of traffic violations would be effectively curtailed.

While calling on road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, Bello disclosed that the service was working with the Fact Transport Secretariat to ensure policy implementation towards zero tolerance to traffic violations in FCT.

According to him:”We are working with the Transportation Secretariat who are in charge of policy formulation and implementation for this review.

He said; “The Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike on the assumption of office, actually observed some high level of nuisances in various degrees in the city center and the entire territory and he has read his riot act that, the territory must be clean of all these within a specified period.

“We are aware that the city is a project and until when we have the mass transit in operation which will actually cater for numbers of people who need to leave the city to the suburbs and coming from the suburbs to work in the city, we will definitely continue to battle with a number of unregistered vehicles that are coming into the city because it is a function of demand and supply but i am sure in no time all these will be a thing of the past”.

“We are waiting for the authority to give access to the review of our transport regulation which was done late last year but of course all those offences have been reviewed and then their fines will be equally reviewed upwards. It is going to be weighing for those traffic offenders by the time they face mobile court, but i am sure it will serve as a deterrent.

“We are now extending our coverage to reach out to agencies who are fond of parking vehicles on the green verge and walkways. I think with the shortest time possible, given the new energy provided by the honourable minister and the demonstration of the political way, of course we will raid the city from all manners of traffic offences within the shortest time possible

“Arising from that, a joint task team was constituted with all the security agencies involved to clean the city and for the fact that this is the aspects that concerns us, we actually supported the team with our own task force and a number of vehicles were removed from the city”.