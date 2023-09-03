FCTA: Don’t create rift between Wike, PS, CSOs warn mischief makers

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

…Say, FCT Perm Secs can’t allocate lands, award multi-billion naira contracts

By Omeiza Ajayi

Some Abuja-based civil society groups, have warned those they described as mischief makers to allow the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to settle down to work, rather than seeking to sow seeds of discord between him and Permanent Secretary in the Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola, by twisting facts and figures.

Two groups, Pro-Impact Initiative and Vanguard for Justice and Equity gave the warning at separate news conferences Sunday in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that some online reports had alleged that the permanent secretary embarked on massive capital projects against presidential directive, recruited over 10,000 staff into the system, allocated choice lands to members of his family among several other malicious and unfounded allegations when he held sway briefly before Wike’s assumption of office.

However, at a news conference Sunday in Abuja, Coordinator of Vanguard for Justice and Equity, Comrade Martins Obiora and that of Pro-Impact Initiative, Dr Osamudiamen Isokpehi expressed shock at the “web of lies conjured from the imagination of the reporters in a desperate attempt to get rid of the permanent secretary who has done nothing but operate within the dictates of the civil service rules.”

Obiora described the reports of “the permanent secretary using his powers to allocate lands in Guzape, Apo, Asokoro Extension and other highbrow places to the Head of Service, those related to the Head of Service and all the Permanent Secretaries,” as unfortunate and calculated to cause a rift and paint Mr. Adesola in bad light.

While reacting to the allegations, the group described the report as “unenlightened dish of lies,” stressing that no permanent secretary under the laws establishing the FCTA has the powers to allocate land in Abuja.

“It is an established fact that the powers to allocate land in any part of the territory is delegated to the minister by the president and not even the minister of state or the permanent secretary has such powers. So, it is laughable and stretching the imagination for such conjecture,” he stressed.

Obiora and Isokpehi further dismissed claims of the appointment of over 10, 000 to bolster the FCTA workforce from 30,000 to 40, 000 within three years with “majority of the employees including Jehovah Witnesses, where the permanent secretary worships and those from his village.”

“To set the records straight, the permanent secretary met a workforce of 32,703 as of December 2020. In December 2021, the staff count stood at 32,547, and in December 2022, the staff count was 31,860, while in August 2023, the staff count stands at 32,201. You can fact check these figures from the Human Resources Management. Playing ethnic or religious cards will not bury the basic truth,” the groups stated.

While fielding questions from reporters on why the permanent secretary reportedly usurped the powers of the Director of Treasury thus reducing the revenue of the administration as claimed in the report, Obiora stated that the permanent secretary as an accounting officer of the administration has the responsibility to know the inflow and outflow of all monies.

According to him, “many people, including those who sponsored the badly hatched job, do not know the functions and responsibilities of the permanent secretary. He is the chief accounting officer, who is responsible for ensuring prudent management of all the finances of the administration.

“And due to the prudent management of resources, the incumbent permanent secretary under his watch has increased the revenue generation from less than N120bn in 2020 to over N180bn in 2023.”

On his part, Coordinator, Pro-Impact Initiative, Dr Osamudiamen Isokpehi enjoined fifth columnists to not distract Mr Wike, who from day one has left no one in doubt over his noble intentions to rid the city of Illegalities and ensure massive infrastructural development.

Dr Isokpehi who was responding to a write up seeking the sack and arrest or the FCT permanent Secretary and credited to one Babalola Tajudeen noted that his organization after studying the write up was of the view to discard it, but resolved to respond for the sake of well meaning residents.

According to him, contrary to the ‘satanic lie’ that Mr Olusade plotted the removal of his predecessor Sir Christian Ohaa whom he still maintains a cordial relationship with, he was posted to the FCTA during a major reshuffling of Permanent Secretaries which was approved by the then President.

He recalled how on August 28, 2020 the then President Muhammadu Buhari had redeployed Sir Ohaa from FCTA to the Ministry of Power and brought Olusade to the FCTA in an exercise that saw the redeployment of 13 permanent secretaries and deployment of the 12 new permanent secretaries who were sworn in twos day earlier.

According to to him, the posting was contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular, marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.III/39, is dated August 28, 2020.

He said; “We believe strongly that it was these same elements who never gave Sir Christian Ohaa peace during his days as permanent secretary as they dragged him to Berekete Radio and continued to write series of petitions against him when the former minister, Muhammed Musa Bello was reappointed in 2019. Lest we forget , They also wrongly accused Sir Ohaa of employing only his kinsmen from Enugu state, which was easily proven to be false. They also demanded his removal and called for him to be probed. Now they are on another mission to do what they know how to best”

“The record shows that the staff strength was initially 32,703 as at December 2020 rose to 32,831 in June, 2021 and steadily came down with efficiency to 32,201 by August this year”.

He stressed that the FCTA administration is too complex for anyone even the president of the nation or the minister holding it in trust for him to employ mainly people from his village, state, region or religious group as alleged by the ‘crafters of fallacies’.

Also speaking on alleged award of Multi billion naira contract, Dr Isokpehi pointed out that, “ the ignorance of the writer or his pay masters was too obvious as contracts from N100 million and above are presented via Memos to the Federal Executive Council for approval by the minister. There is obviously no way a permanent secretary would award such contract(s)”. He insisted that all the permanent secretary did within the period when the former minister left and when Mr Wike assumed duty was to keep Abuja running which did not go down well with those who wanted the city to come to a halt.

On Revenue harmonisation between FCTA and the Six Area Councils of the Territory, he argued that, “ even the blind knows that issues of multiple taxation and unauthorized tax collectors and consultants across the city have been a major challenge. Thus, the permanent secretary moved to solve this and he deserves applause. Sadly those who see nothing good in noble deeds are calling for his head. Reports have shown increase in revenue generation, blockage of leakages and orderliness in revenue collection “