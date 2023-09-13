FCT senator extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Sen. Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT) has called on her opponents in the 2023 general elections to join hands with her toward making the territory a greater place.

Kingibe said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I felt a great sense of relief on Tuesday night when the election tribunal affirmed me as the duly elected senator for the FCT,” she said.

She thanked ‘Obidients’, and her legal team for a job well done, saying it was time to start facing the work that the people of FCT elected her to do.

“I will like to reach out to Sen. Aduda. There is no victor and there is no vanquish. He has ran a good race and now it is over. I want him to come and work with me to work for the FCT.

“Let us, together, do for the FCT the things he would have done had he won. The goal is to make FCT great. I have worked with him in the past and I am sure that is what he would wish for.

“I also want to reach out to Honorable Zakari and everyone that contested with me and others that have always strived for the best of the FCT to join hands with me to make FCT a great place.

“The city has regressed in the last 20 years. It is not the fault of anyone. But this is the seat of government and face of Nigeria; we should make it a place that we would be proud of,” Ireti said.

She also pledged that the Senate Committee on FCT would work closely with Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister to ensure that the right thing was done, and the city attained greatness.

Kingibe said that the 10th Senate was filled with vibrant lawmakers who knew their onions, adding that she had a long list of FCT demands that the senate needed to attend to.

“In the last eight weeks or so, almost 90 per cent of the senators were distracted with one court case or the other. I want Nigerians to give us some time to see what we can bring to the house. You can assess us within eight weeks.

“However, we are in recess now and the cases in court constituted a form of distraction, but the cases are almost over now, and when we reconvened, Nigerians would see the senators doing their work with zeal and patriotism,” she said.

Ireti promised to ensure that sufficient laws were made to protect women, pledging to ensure that the 35 per cent affirmation for women was realised, as the chairperson of the Committee on women’s right.

She promised to unveil programmes for promotion of women’s rights and gender activism in the country.

She added that websites for the programmes had already been designed and were ready for launch. (NAN)