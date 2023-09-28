FCT President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo impeached, leadership crisis deepens

By Anayo Okoli

THE leadership crisis rocking the Federal Capital Territory chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has deepened leading to impeachment of the President of the chapter, Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze by the General Assembly of the body over alleged infraction of the rules.

The impeachment conducted by the General Assembly, which is the body’s highest policy making organ, is in line with its powers from article 9 (B) (1-4) of the bylaws of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter as amended in 2019.

Stating specifically where they derived the power to remove the President, the executive members said: “In furtherance of articles 8 (B) (1-2) and 23 (a) of the Bylaws of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT as amended in 2019, we state as follows; that the General Assembly of Ohanaeeze Ndigbo FCT, was convened on an emergency meeting, in line with article17(4) of the Bylaws of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT as amended 2019, on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023.

“That at the meeting, the recent unwholesome activities of Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze were reviewed after he failed to submit himself for a session with the disciplinary committee set up to look into his (alleged) misdemeanors in line with article 16 (a) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Bylaws as amended 2019”.

They therefore gave the following grounds as reasons for the removal of Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze from office as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter.

“That Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze through his actions, brought shame and opprobrium to the FCT Igbo Community in general and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular when he invited and shamelessly showcased some unauthorized persons to the General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023”, which they claimed violated Article16 (c) (1) (v).

They also alleged that Nweze unilaterally suspended Ezeudo Charles Ogbuke, “thereby arrogating himself with the powers of the General Assembly and bringing the organization to discontent”, action they said violates article 9 (B) (6) and 16 (c) (ii) of the Bylaws of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter.

In a statement issued and signed by 18 members of the executive committee of the chapter, notifying the public of the impeachment, they also accused Nweze of calling unauthorized General Assembly which according to them was illegal and against the rules of the chapter.

And that he equally violated Article 15 (d) (2) by failing “to constitute the required committees for the conduct of the Youth and Women Wings election of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter”, arguing that his alleged action amounts to usurping the rights and powers of the General Assembly.

The body further alleged that the former President “in violation of Article 15 (d) (3) (4)-(9), unilaterally adopted and has been parading” a person not elected as the leader of the Women Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter, and that also in violation of Article 9

(A) (4), he “failed to inform the executive committee and General Assembly of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT of an invitation by the Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), failed to represent or send a representative of

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter at the recent meeting and elections of Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) held in Kano on Saturday, 17th of September, 2023”.

According to them, on the strength of these allegations and “after much deliberations, it was unanimously agreed that Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze should be removed as President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT with immediate effect; a motion was moved to that effect, seconded and unanimously adopted.

“In place of Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nweze and the absence of a Deputy President, Hon. Sir Henry Ugbaja, JP; has been mandated by the General Assembly to assume the office as Acting President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, FCT Chapter”.