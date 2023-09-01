Fayose praises Gabon coup plotters amid global condemnation

Ayodele Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State has praised Gabonese soldiers who ousted

President Ali Bongo in a palace coup on Wednesday, saying he is pleased with the current situation in the Central African country.

The ex-Ekiti Gov made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s programme Hard Copy on Friday, where he noted that while he does not support military intervention in politics, he believes the recent wave of coups across the continent is the result of the sit-tight syndrome.

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon, I don’t like military incursions in politics,” he said.

The military officers had on Wednesday toppled Gabon’s President, Ali Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, hours after he was declared the victor in Saturday’s elections.

But Fayose does not see such happening in Nigeria despite the shortcomings in the country’s democratic journey.