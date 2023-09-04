Fayose congratulates Ekiti Senator, Adaramodu over tribunal judgement

Ex- governor Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the Senator representing Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu, on the Election Tribunal judgement, validating his electoral victory.

The former Governor, who described the victory as well-deserved, urged him to deliver on his electoral promises and learn from what lead to his victory and the fall of his opponent.

He called on politicians to always accept defeat where necessary, in the interest of democracy, adding that election is like a game of football, one team will always win while the other will lose.

Fayose said; “The judiciary has done nothing but justice and I hail the judgement as it validated the wish of the people who voted for Adaramodu.

“To me, politics should not always be about party and individual’s interests, it should be about service to the people.

“Most importantly, we don’t all have to go to court after an election. But if we have gone to court, we should also be fair enough to accept the out outcome. More so that there is still an opportunity to go the appeal Court.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my supporters, I congratulate him and urgent him to remain faithful to his promises to his Constituency.”