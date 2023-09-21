Farmers to get fertilisers, seedlings at 15th Arise Women conference

By Morenike Taire

….Convener to erect multipurpose International Women’s Centre

According to its organizers, no fewer than 5000 participants, less privileged, will get Arise Food Baskets at the upcoming Arise Women’s Conference, to be convened at the City of David Parish of the Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG next month.



Also, farmers will be encouraged with fertilisers, seedlings, as a form of empowerment.

The 15th edition of the annual event championed by convener, Dr Siju Iluyomade is hashtagged #stepup.

Promises of a more eventful, exciting and educating event were recently issued at the sensitization programme and official unveiling of the 15th edition special T-Shirts. Iluyomade, whose passion to impact the downtrodden is unwavering, says she is poised to ensure all activities lined up for the 2023 season are achieved despite financial constraints.

“A major highlight of this edition is the official kickoff of the construction of Arise Women International Centre, conceived to be a multipurpose structure with conferencing, vocational, skill acquisition and empowerment centres. Also, the building will have a women’s hospital as well as hotel and resort. The commencement of the building is in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Arise Women initiative”.

As usual, the season will begin with Arise Walk For Life. The Arise Golf Tournament holds at the prestigious Ikoyi Club, while Arise Football novelty match takes place the following day at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

Activities are also scheduled for Trinity Towers, as well as four other event centres simultaneously along COD road, Dideolu Estate,Victoria Island, Lagos.

As usual, notable personalities in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or ethnicity, have also witnessed tremendous humanitarian activities during the event.