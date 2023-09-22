Fantasy Premier League GW6: AI team, tips, wildcard

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ahead of Gameweek six (6) and mouthwatering fixtures this week, FPL managers should set up their teams and make necessary transfers if need be.

As expected, managers have had to deal with a lot of issues, ranging from injuries to underperformance and personal preferences. It will get more complicated now that top players are returning from tiring European fixtures to face teams that rested well in the midweek.

The deadline for this week’s team management is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 23rd.

AI team

Ahead of this week’s quest, AI has released its traditional first XI for this week. AI canvasses for a team set-up by taking into consideration their past performances and their chances of performing against the opposition(s) they will be playing against.

Below is Fantasy League Hub’s AI wildcard team:

GK: Flekken (EVE)

GK:Kaminiski(WOL)

DF: Lamptey (BOU)

DF: Estupinian (BOU)

DF: Dias(NOT)

DF: Gvardiol(NOT)

DF: Botman(LUT)

MID: Salah(WHE)

MID: Rashford (BUR)

MID: Saka(TOT)

MID: Mbeumo (EVE)

MID: Mitoma (BOU)

FWD: Archer(LIV)

FWD: Haaland (NOT)

FWD: Wissa(EVE)

Tips

AI’s wildcard team comes out so well. As a manager, you might want to stick to the following tips so you can prepare your mind if you agree with AI or set up a team slightly different from AI’s selection.

Consider Haaland as a captaincy option every week.

Manchester United might not find their feet yet, but in their recent struggles, players like Rashford and Bruno are still important for their team and can still earn you points. However, avoid selecting multiple of them; choose one.

At the moment, you might need to avoid Chelsea. The Blues’ recent form issues mean their assets are no longer a must-have in your team.

For defensive confidence, you can look into Saliba, Trippier, Schar, or Pope.

Don’t neglect Salah. Keep him on your team.

It is possible that Manchester City defenders will keep clean sheets in their upcoming matches.

Take a punt on Morris for double gameweek 7.

When using a wildcard, consider Areola, Archer, or Bell as the best bench options for your team.

Some managers do not always cherish the idea of including Manchester City players because of Guardiola’s tweaky formation. However, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias are sure starters and can do magic work against West Ham. Chilwell, Maddison, and Saka have gained some points following last match, so you can rest assured that they might turn up this week.

Work out your permutations well and review your predictions. Check out for injured and suspended players. Most importantly, ensure you do not set two players who will face each other.

Wildcard

As the season draws closer to more serious heat, you can start preparing your wildcard.

Here’s an AI wildcard prediction for a 3-5-2 formation:

GK: Flekken

DF: Kieran Trippier

DF: Sven Botman

DF: Reece Burke

MID: Mohammed Salah

MID: Bukayo Saka

MID: Eberechi Eze

MID: Son Heung Min

MID: Bruno Fernandes

FW: Carlton Morris

FW: Erling Haaland

On the bench are:

GK: Alphonse Areola

DF: Amari Bell

DF: Jordan Beyer

FW: Cameron Archer