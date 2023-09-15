Fantasy Premier League GW5: AI team, tips, and wildcard

By Enitan Abdultawab

Premier League football is back!

Ahead of Gameweek five and, most importantly, the opening game of the weekend between Wolves and Liverpool, FPL managers should be ready to set up their team and make necessary transfers if need be.

As expected, managers have had to deal with a lot of issues, ranging from injuries to underperformance to personal preferences. It gets more complicated as top players return from tiring international duty to face teams that had a week off.

The deadline for this week’s team management is 11 a.m. on Saturday, the 16th.

AI team

Ahead of this week’s quest, AI has released its traditional first XI for this week. AI canvasses for a team set-up by taking into consideration their past performances and their chances of performing against the opposition(s) they will be playing against.

Below is Fantasy League Hub’s AI wildcard team:

GK: Turner (NFO)

GK: Sanchez (CHE)

DEF: Trippier (NEW)

DEF: Ruben Dias (MCI)

DEF: Chilwell (CHE)

DEF: Burke (LUT)

DEF: Andersen (LUT)

MID: Rashford (MUN)

MID: B. Fernandes (MUN)

MID: Mbeumo (BRE)

MID: Saka (ARS)

MID: Maddison (TOT)

FWD: Haaland (MCI)

FWD: Jackson (CHE)

FWD: Archer (SHU)

Tips

However appealing AI’s wildcard team looks, it is still not perfect. As a manager, you might want to have Son on your team by either keeping him or buying him. Another shocking setup is the duo of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, both of whom have underperformed this season and will be playing against a highly-spirited Brighton and Hove Albion.

To avert possible disappointments, Arsenal’s new signing, Declan Rice, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon can fill in the spots.

Roberto Sanchez between the sticks, too, might seem a bit cheeky given Chelsea’s recent poor performances. The chances of Chelsea not conceding a goal are very slim, but you can leave him on the bench.

Some managers do not fancy having a Manchester City player in their team because of Guardiola’s tweaky formation. However, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias are ‘certain’ starters and can do magic work against West Ham. Chilwell, Madison, and Saka have gained some points following the last match, so you can rest assured that they might turn up this week.

Work out your permutations well and review your predictions. Check for injured and suspended players. Most importantly, ensure you do not set up two players who will face each other.

Wildcard

As the season draws closer to more serious heat, you can start preparing your wildcard for use.

Here’s a wildcard prediction for a 4-4-2 formation:

Gk: Matt Turner

DEF: Kevin Trippier

DEF: Ruben Dias

DEF: Reece Burke

DEF: Destiny Udogie

MID: Maddison

MID: Anthony Gordon

MID: Declan Rice

MID: Luiz Diaz

FWD: Son Heung Min

FWD: Erling Haaland

On the bench are:

Gk: Roberto Sanchez

DEF: Ben Chilwell

MID: Bissouma

FWD: Saka