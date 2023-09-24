Family sues Texas gov, attorney-general after school suspends black student over hairstyle

A family of Black high school student in Texas, in the United States, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Saturday against Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney-General Ken Paxton over his suspension by his school district for his hairstyle.

Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, has been serving an in-school suspension since August 31 at the Houston-area school.

School officials said his dreadlocks fall below his eyebrows and ear lobes which has breached the district’s dress code.

George’s mother, Darresha George, and the family’s attorney denied the teenager’s hairstyle violateed the dress code, saying his hair was neatly tied in twisted dreadlocks on top of his head.

The lawsuit accuses Abbott and Paxton of failing to enforce the CROWN Act, a new state law outlawing racial discrimination based on hairstyles.

George’s supporters alleged the ongoing suspension by the Barbers Hill Independent School District violates the law, which took effect September 1.

The lawsuit alleges Abbott and Paxton, in their official duties, have failed to protect Darryl George’s constitutional rights against discrimination and against violations of his freedom of speech and expression.

George “should be permitted to wear his hair in the manner in which he wears it … because the so-called neutral grooming policy has no close association with learning or safety and when applied, disproportionately impacts Black males,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Houston federal court by George’s mother, was the latest legal action taken related to the suspension.

On Tuesday, Darresha and her attorney filed a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency, alleging Darryl was being harassed and mistreated by school district officials over his hair and that his in-school suspension is in violation of the CROWN Act.

They alleged that during his suspension, George was forced to sit for eight hours on a stool and that he was being denied the hot free lunch he was qualified to receive.

According to CBS, the agency is investigating the complaint.

The boy’s mother said she was recently hospitalised after a series of panic and anxiety attacks brought on by stress related to her son’s suspension.

On Wednesday, the school district filed its lawsuit in state court asking a judge to clarify whether its dress code restrictions limiting student hair length for boys violates the CROWN Act.

Barbers Hill Superintendent Greg Poole has said he believed the dress code was legal and that it taught students to conform as a sacrifice benefiting everyone.

The school district said it would not enhance the current punishment against Darryl George while it waits for a ruling on its lawsuit.