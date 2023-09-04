Family, friends of murdered victims in Ondo, raise alarm over plan to release murder suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The family and friends of a driver, Ayodele Adebayo Bosede and others allegedly murdered by a 32-year-old suspected cultist, Sulaiman Ayuba Imole, have raised the alarm that politicians are out to tamper with the course of justice and free the suspect.

They raised the alarm after the suspect was docked before a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure by the Ondo State Police Command for alleged murder, cultism, and armed robbery.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Festus Ajibuke, alleged that the accused allegedly killed Bosede and others while being armed with guns and other dangerous weapons contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Aibike, said in the charges preferred against Imole “That you Sulaiman Ayuba imole ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did parade yourself to be Eiye Secret Cult member and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1) of the Cultism, Secret Cult and similar activities (Prohibited) Act Cap. 39 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Sulaiman Ayah Imole ‘m’ and others at large between 25/5/2022 and 24/2/2023 at about 1500hrs at Owo within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: Murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable Section 6 (a) & (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004

“That you Sulaiman Ayuba Imole ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, while armed with guns, cutlasses did kill a driver named one Abubakar Zakari ‘m’ and one Nigeria Army CPL Saidu Baba and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

Imole was accused of allegedly robbing one Abubakar Zakari while being armed and dispossessed him of valuables worth thousands of Naira contrary to and punishable by Section 1, 2 (a), and (b) of the Robbery Firearms laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Chief Magistrate A.O Adedapo did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned the case to when the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) would file its legal advice before the court.

However, the family and friends of one of the victims have expressed fear of tampering with the case file before the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

A friend of one of the victims, Ayo Abiodun, raised the fears that politicians may tamper with the course of justice and free the suspect facing trial at the court.

Speaking with newsmen,Abiodun, who said he witnessed the killing of Bosede prayed the state government not to allow his death to be in vain.

According to him ” Bosede called me to come and visit him in Owo, so I went there, and we went to have fun in a hotel, not quite long while we were having fun, schoolboy then saw one guy called Ayuba, he was baffled and told me that we won’t spend much time there that he did not know what Ayuba came to do there because Ayuba is a killer that kills around Owo.

” I was really scared as I heard that Ayuba is a notorious killer and I couldn’t feel comfortable there anymore, so I told Schoolboy that we should be going home, then he told me that he wanted to go and see Ayuba and ask him why is Ayuba in the hotel and how did Ayuba know that he was there, after some minutes, I didn’t see Schoolboy so I went to check him outside, then I see Ayuba suddenly brought out gun and shot him.

“In a few seconds, I found a way to escape and ran for my life. Then I heard the news after some days that he had been arrested and detained in police custody, and I went there to confront him and accused him of killing Schoolboy and he couldn’t say anything, then they took us to the Commissioner of Police and I explained everything to him.

Abiodun said that “I am begging the government not to let Bosede die in vain and let justice speak.

He added that ” I have been hearing that some politicians that he does evil work for have been trying to release him, so I am pleading to the government to please let him go to court and face justice.