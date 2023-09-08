Fake news, poor observation flawed 2023 elections — Report

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Fake news and weak observation spread among others, have been identified as major challenges that plagued the 2023 elections, according to a report by Civil Society Organizations, CSOs.

This was contained in a communique issued after a 2-day review meeting for CSOs and groups that observed the 2023 general elections organized by Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), in Lagos.

The communique signed by the Chairman Communique drafting committee, Monday Osasah, emphasized the need for CSOs to work closely with governments, political parties, and other non-state organizations to enhance the integrity and professionalism of electoral systems.

In the communique, CSOs were also encouraged to collaborate with both state and non-state actors to drive electoral professionalism in subsequent elections.

Among other things, they highlighted that the integration of technology in the election observation process encountered challenges, including technical glitches that briefly disrupted voting in some areas.

Also, on CSOs observation niche, they said that there were indications most CSOs were not focused on any niche in the elections which potentially undermined the principle of election observation in the country.

They also said that weak observation spread was a major concern, adding that the challenges to cover a wide range of polling units further undermined the outcome of reports fueling fake news on social media platforms and raised concerns about the manipulation of public opinion.

Advising on the way forward, they said: “Methodology in Election Observation: The need to strengthen the methodology in election observation to ensure the integrity of the process and reports about the electoral process, and the importance of their participation.

“Transparency and Communication: Civil Society Organization must institutionalize transparent communication with their observers as a panacea to eliminate political and neo-eugenics influence. Civil Society Organizations should prioritize transparent communication throughout the electoral cycle, addressing concerns promptly and providing accurate information to the public and stakeholders.

“Media Integrity: Media organizations should adhere to ethical standards of reporting, providing unbiased coverage of all political actors and verifying information before dissemination.

“Develop Partnership Model: Civil Society Organizations must collaborate with state and non-state actors to maintain professionalism and develop strategies to safeguard the electoral process from career politicians who are committed to truncating the democratic values and other threats to democratic structures and ethos.

“Vetting Process of Observers’ Recruitment: Implement regulations that monitor and limit recruitment of groups that will undermine the integrity of the elections. CSOs must promote fair competition among candidates who apply for observation in their various organizations and do a background check on them.

“Inclusivity: Ensure polling stations are accessible to all election observers, including those with disabilities and elderly citizens.

“Timely reporting of Election Observation: that accredited observer groups must send in reports of their observation timely to the electoral umpire and continue this practice of peer review of the election Observation.”