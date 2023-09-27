Fake drug manufacturer operating in 13 states arrested in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A fake drug manufacturer, operating in 13 states in the country, under the name Brother Paul Legacy Foundation, has been arrested by the Ondo state task force against fake and counterfeit drugs.

The taskforce arrested the fake and counterfeit drug dealer, at the office of the organization, located at cultural area, in Ondo road, Akure, the capital state following a tip off.



According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the fake drugs organisation was caught with concoctions which they claimed can cure all kinds of ailment that are injurious to people’s health.



Aladenola said that the organization, operates in 13 other states in the country.



” The team got information that the organization was in town since June, treating all kinds of ailments at a price with the claim that they could treat all ailments such as cancer, low sperm count, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and barrenness and claimed to be registered with NAFDAC.



She pointed out that the Ministry of Health would always protect the health interest of the people of the state at all times.



According to her, the state government has ensured that its people have unfettered access to healthcare delivery by increasing access to health facilities through the suspension of registration fees in all government facilities to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.



” The gesture of the government should prompt our people to access government health care facility but to our surprise, people still patronise these quacks and their prices range from N5000 to N10,000″.

” Instead of using this money to patronise quacks, you can get quality drugs at the government facilities in the state”



” The era of out of stock syndrome is over, now our facilities now have enough drugs to cater for the health of the people at an affordable price. Now our facilities have been directed to get their drugs from this agency. If you don’t get drugs in these facilities, you can question this gap”



Aladenola advised the people of the state to always access healthcare from qualified personnel and accredited government and private facilities while also emphasizing that the organization would be handed over to the appropriate authority to be sanctioned.



The Permanent Secretary warned all fake drug dealers in the state would be brought to book.

The representative of

NAFDAC, Mr Samuel Olatunji, said that the apprehended representatives of the Brother Paul Legacy Foundation were parading themselves to have NAFDAC registration on their product but it was discovered that their registration number was fake.



The Chairman of the taskforce in Ondo State, Olugbenga Lasekan warned those involved in the selling of fake drugs and adulterated consumables to desist, saying that anyone caught would face the law. End