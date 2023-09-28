Fake drug manufacturer operating in 13 states arrested in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —A fake drug manufacturer, operating in 13 states in the country, under the name Brother Paul Legacy Foundation, has been arrested by Ondo State Task Force against fake and counterfeit drugs.

The task force arrested the fake and counterfeit drug dealer at the office of the organisation, at Cultural area, Ondo Road, Akure, the state capital following a tip-off.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Folukemi Aladenola, the fake drugs organisation was caught with concoctions, which the company claimed can cure all kinds of ailment that are injurious to people’s health.

Aladenola said the organisation operates in 13 other states in the country.

She said: “The team got information that the organisation has been in town since June, treating all kinds of ailments at a price with the claim that they can treat all ailments such as cancer, low sperm count, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and barrenness and claimed to be registered with NAFDAC.”

According to her, the state government has ensured that its people have unfettered access to healthcare delivery by increasing access to health facilities through the suspension of registration fees in all government facilities to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

She said: “The gesture of the government should prompt our people to access government health care facility but to our surprise, people still patronise these quacks and their prices range from N5,000 to N10,000.

“Instead of using this money to patronise quacks, you can get quality drugs at the government facilities in the state.

“The era of out-of-stock syndrome is over, now our facilities have enough drugs to cater for the health of the people at an affordable price. Our facilities have been directed to get their drugs from this agency. If you don’t get drugs in these facilities, you can question this gap.”

Aladenola advised the people of the state to always access healthcare from qualified personnel and accredited government and private facilities while also emphasizing that the organisation would be handed over to the appropriate authority to be sanctioned.