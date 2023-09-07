FAAN redirects flight operations to MMIA Terminal 2

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has redirected flight operations and processing of passengers to terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, during his maiden visit to the airport, ordered airlines to relocate to terminal 2 by Oct. 1.

He noted that the relocation was a necessity for the renovation and total overhaul of terminal 1.

Yakubu-Funtua said the expedited relocation to the new terminal was deemed necessary due to the fire incident that occurred at Terminal 1 on Sept. 7.

He appealed to travellers to arrive at the airport early in order to complete their check-in formalities.