Extortion in Akwa Ibom Markets: Group urges Gov Eno to intervene

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

CONCERNED stakeholders have appealed to Governor Umo Eno to check alleged extortions against traders in some Akwa Ibom state markets by Local Government (LG) agents collaborating with some individual to force them to Jo join traders union against their wish.

The concerned stakeholders, raising the alarm under banner of COMMPART Foundation for Justice and Peace-building, noted that recent findings revealed that few collaborators among Okra sellers in Abak have started serving notices of an emergent union to regulate sale of the commodity, just as others among goat meat in Urua Afor, Ikot Ekpene were bent on forcing all sellers into a similar structure.

The group led by Saviour Akpan, Executive Director, stated, “We are compelled by growing social security concerns to draw attention of the Governor to a regime of gravely disturbing oppressive trading practices in markets across the State particularly, Abak New Market and Urua Ator, Ikot-Ekpene, seriously undermining rights of the people to engage in unlawful economic activities in the markets.

“On account of the exploitative economic motives of forced unions, many Okra sellers in Abak Market have declined invitation to join. Those bent on weaponising the unions are enjoying support of the LG for reasons begging for answers.

“Rather than wait for the committee it set up to resolve the issue, the Abak LG has empowered the group pushing for the establishment of the unions to report Okra sellers in Abak Market, the volume the sell and on what days. It is affront on peace, economic justice and right infringement to be compelled to join associations.”

The group called on Governor Eno to chairmen og Abak and Ikot Ekpene LGs to, “Call to order, agents of the Councils in the markets and all vested interest across the State, who are bent on stifling free trading, to aggravate hardship on poor traders in view of the grave danger the situation poses on Society under the prevailing economic situation.

“We are aware of plot by promoters of this oppressive idea to use the police and touts to intimidate the target trader, mainly vulnerable women. Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Abak and the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command should advise their men and officers against providing cover for such tyrannical practices.”