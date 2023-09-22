Extend hands of love to the needy, Rotary urges govts, corporate bodies

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria has called on Lagos and Ogun states government to partner with the Club in the area of service to humanity.

The NGO also called on all Corporate bodies to raise up to the responsibility of extending hands of love to the needy in the Society.

The District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Rotn Ifeyinwa Ejezie, made the call during her official visit organised by the Rotary Club, Akowonjo to some places including Little Saints Orphanage, Krown hospital, Alimosho local government, among others.

According to her, service to humanity is challenging and needs the collaboration of government, corporate bodies as well as other individuals to create a platform for the needy in the Society to be catered for.

“As Rotarians, we cannot do it alone, and that is why we are calling on the Lagos and Ogun State governments and other Corporate organizations to partner with Rotary in order to touch more lives positively.

“We are always on ground, Rotary Club is all over the country and we know the needs of the people.

“Most of the time, corporate organizations do not respond to our call for help, perhaps they do not know how we operate or the real picture of the needs of the people.

“Corporate organizations should partner with Rotary and take it as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to the Society.

“They need to give back to the Society which they operate. There is no other better platform to use than Rotary. It is the largest NGO in the world. We have been in existence for 118 years and we have not relented. We have been waxing stronger and whatever money donated to Rotary has been used judiciously”, she said.

On the visit, she said, “My role is to oversee all the clubs in Lagos and Ogun States and Rotary Club, RC Akowonjo is one of the clubs.

“RC, Akowonjo comes to Little Saints Orphanage every year to donate things that we need. They have come to the Home with foodstuffs including bags or rice, spaghetti, noodles, cooking cylinder, dining tables, among others.

“Our role as a club is to help the less privlledged in the society and to put smiles on the faces of the people. I believe that the children will be happy when they are eating the foods that were provided.

“Our foundation is doing well in the world and we will continue to do good because we know that the government alone cannot do all the work or meet the needs of the people in the communities and RC Akowonjo has shown to us that they are good ambassadors.

“As their District Governor, it is my official duty to join in the visit and I am happy because they are doing what they are supposed to do and that includes touching lives, providing for the needy and putting smiles on the faces of the people.

“Our major challenge is is finance and that is hindering our targets. We must meet the needs of the people in various communities”, she said..

Also, the Rotn Sunkanmi Amoye, Hope President, Rotary Club, Akowonjo, said, “Our years in Rotary is to create hope the world. Our responsibility every year especially with Little Saints Orphanage is to meet the needs based on our findings.

“In the past, we have done different things, we have donated water tanks, beds, bed sheets, constructions, fixing of roofs among others.

Also, Mrs. Mayen Famous, member of Board of Trustee in Charge of Akowonjo branch, Little Saints Orphanage, Boysl Home, said, RC Akowonjo has been donating to the Home.

Speaking on the success story of Little Saints, she said, lots of the children have graduated from the universities, some have been married, and some are currently studying abroad for Masters.

“We have a US Army who just got married. Others are working, some are entrepreneurs and God has been faithful to the Home.

“They have been keeping in touch because for them, this is their Home. We also follow up on them as their parents”, she said.

“We appreciate Alimosho local government for supporting our activities in the community. We need more collaboration in the coming years.

*We want to create hope in the minds of the people; we want to create hope for people to thrive and we annot do that in the community without involving the local government”, she added.