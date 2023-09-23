Experts train engineering students to brace up for challenges ahead

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Equipping engineering students to brace up for the global challenge in future was the high point of the five-capacity training to build the capacity of automotive and engineering professionals on engineering skills where they are mostly needed.

The trainer, Engr, Osazoduwa Agboneni, MNSE, YALI(U.S Consulate) and MD/CEO Nenis Engineering Limited who spoke on ‘Safety First: Aligning Autogas Practices with Safe Automotive Works’, disclosed that, those engineering skills that are mostly needed cut across research, data analytics, additive manufacturing and what is needed for the present day engineering.

With the theme, ‘Research, Development and Innovation Workshop for Research and Engineering Professionals, on Engineering Skills where they are mostly Needed’ organized by Nenis Auto Care in partnership with Royal Academy of Engineering in conjunction with COREN, APWEN, University of West of Scotland, EGBIN, and Automotive & Locomotive Engineers Institute, Agboneni said, students need the right skills and training to navigate the world of engineering.

“We are launching a hub where automotive waste would be turned to wealth. This centre is an avenue to teach students on how to turn tyres to shoes. We are looking at how to upskill our Nigerian engineers to a global standard.

“I have been empowering the young ones.i have worked with more than 500 engineering students through innovation, capacity building. Many of these students are now instructors, trainers and some of them are now on scholarships to study abroad. I am happy to see that the students are looking beyond the theoretical. Many of these students are now business owners.

“For every training, we want the students to be able to commercialize it to skills and that is why we have business finance experts as partners to be able to teach the students on how to commercialize their ideas”, she said.

In his contribution, Dean of the College of Engineering, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Dr.Bankole Yakub, said that the engineering training that was taught globally in the past was obsolete compared to what is obtainable in the present world.

“The training we explore now is called outcome base education and with the present curriculum which the Nigeria Society of Engineers in tandem with the Washington Accord Engineering has the best of training, syllabus and curriculum, we are hopeful. Nigeria is a member of the Washington Accord and that is what we are using to train our students.

“With the emanation of Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard, CCMAS, which we are using to teach the students to domesticate engineering to the peculiar needs of the environment, the . avenue is assured that students would be relevant in their environment.

“With the facilities on the ground, there are lots of things that can be done at ease. There are lots of technological developments that have taken away the stress and when it comes to information, it can easily be achieved through the internet. With the innovation of Artificial intelligence, AI, everything is easy”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Facilitator, Dr Evi Viza, Programme Leader, MSc, Quality Management, the University of the West Scotland who spoke on the topic, ‘5S Lean & Principles in the Automotive Workplace Safety Culture’, said that, the face of engineering sector in Nigeria is changing. Adding that, there are good players especially female engineers who have been saddled with the responsibility of training young people.

“I can see hope from the universities in Nigeria but there is need for government to invest in young people. Nigeria is a beautiful country with many resources and potentials and it will be a good thing if we can accelerate it”, she assured.