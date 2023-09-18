Experts set agenda for inclusive economic growth

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Experts in various sectors of the economy are set to deliver the agenda to drive inclusive economic growth through sound governance at the 47th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, ICSAN.





The President/Chairman Governing Council ICSAN, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo disclosed this last week at a Pre-conference briefing in Lagos.





Represented by Mrs. Uto Ukpanah who is the Vice President of ICSAN and also the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the conference, Ekundayo said that the Conference which will hold on the 21st of September, 2023, will be graced by Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo (Chairman of the Conference), Prof. Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (Keynote speaker) among other guests.





Speaking on the theme of the Conference: “Sound governance as a cursor to thriving economy: A case for inclusiveness”, Ekundayo said: “As citizens of this country we know how important sound governance gets and so it plays a key role in enhancing integrity and efficiency. Poor governance as we know weakens the country’s potential and can result in unethical and corrupt practices.”