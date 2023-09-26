Expert blames cost of housing on govt policies, others

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Lack of favorable government policies, high costs of construction materials, high property costs, and a lack of access to credit for potential homeowners, are some of the factors contributing to the housing deficit in the country.

Managing Director and Co-founder of MOA Realtors Limited, Alabi Oladipo, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen also challenged stakeholders in the real estate industry to normalize the use of technology in their housing projects to cut cost and ensure durability.

According to him, due to the economic crisis and high cost of living, many Nigerians could not afford a home.

“When we talk about housing deficit, there is no how we wouldn’t link it to the current situation of economy in the country. The cost of these materials are on the rise. They are transported from a location to another with the use of petroleum and we all know what fuel price is at the moment and all others. However, things can be improved on and get better,” he noted.

On the significant transformation going on in Epe, Oladipo urged real estate companies to expand their reach by investing in the growing market.

“Epe’s evolution into a becoming mega city presents unprecedented opportunities for realtors to thrive. As this promising region undergoes rapid development, real estate professionals need to tap into these opportunities.”

He described his company as a dynamic and innovative real estate developers that specializes in creating visionary residential and commercial spaces. ‘With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, we take pride in shaping the future of urban landscapes.”