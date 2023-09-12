Expelling Wike from PDP is a task that must be done — Atiku’s camp

•Says party shouldn’t continue to indulge him

By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Director of Research, Strategy and Documentation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike’s expulsion from the party was a task that must be done for its survival.

He said Wike’s call for the suspension/ expulsion of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his countless virtuperations against the party as well as his serial acts of betrayals should earn him the sack.

Obaseki, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday, said Wike who, until his appointment as minister served as Rivers State governor, had had a hand in most, if not all of the internal crisis of the PDP, because of his inordinate ambition to fly the party’s Presidential flag.

He noted that Wike had been inconsolable since his schemings which started with his support for Uche Secondus for the party’s chairmanship and events that culminated in his defeat at the PDP presidential primaries.

Obaseki said: “Wike was (/is) the problem of the PDP and to expel Wike now is a task that must be done by the PDP.”

Speaking in response to Wike’s call for Atiku’s ouster from the PDP, Obaseki said: “The person who deserves to be expelled from the party is the man who is calling for the expulsion of others from the party.

“Wike is the one who created a cult within the party and called it the G-5. Against the will, constitution and structures of the party, he campaigned against the party.

“If anybody had done anything anti-party, it is Nyesom Wike. He has fought every known person within the party.

“If you remember, Bello Matawalle, former governor of Zamfara State, cited him as the reason for leaving the party. Dave Umahi cited him as the reason for leaving the party.

“Professor Ben Ayade cited him as the reason for leaving the party. Why is it that in the wake of Nyesom Wike, he has become the proverbial tortoise in every bad story?

“Wike has crossed the red line and now, he should be ready. He has all the money to fight us back because we are coming at him like a thousand bricks.

“He has unleashed the dogs of war and we will not sit back and watch him ride roughshod over the party and majority of Nigerians like he did for eight years over the humility of Rivers people. That can no longer suffice.”

Atiku. I made a presentation to the governors in December 2021 in Asaba and Nyesom Wike did not agree because he wanted a situation where the primaries would be thrown open.

“He wasn’t campaigning but I was campaigning for the South-East and the North-East because they were the only zone that are yet to rule our country since January 15, 1966, outside the South-East that had six months hiatus with General Aguiyi Ironsi.

“Wike, knowing that he’s just less than 106km away from Otuoke in the home state of Jonathan, had no moral right to want to run for the presidency when the immediate Southern president and the last president of the PDP was from the same former Rivers State with him. ”Wike was fighting a cause that was for himself, in an attempt to prepare the ground for his eventual running.”

He noted that the battle to reclaim the party’s stolen mandate, which had gone to the Supreme Court, would be pursued to its logical conclusion because Nigerians deserved better.