Expand tax net to increase domestic revenue, NESG tells FG

By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, has asked the federal government to expand its tax net, in view of the present financial crunch facing it.

It also tasked the government to mobilise finance in high-growth sectors as a vital step towards achieving sustainable development in Nigeria.

The group, which 29th economic summit (NES 29), scheduled for October 23 -24, 2023, will be spotlighting the subject as a sub-theme, said sustainable development required deepening national financial systems through facilitation and mediation of innovative sources such as private equity, development finance, digital financial inclusion and microfinance.

The group’s Director of Research, Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, said in a statement issued yesterday: “Efforts should focus on domestic revenue mobilsation by expanding the tax net and improving collection efficiency, promoting broad-based investment, packaging, onboarding, and retention of both domestic and foreign direct investments in critical high-growth sectors.”

He said Nigeria could leverage a compelling portfolio of competitive investment-grade projects and social investment programmes to access and deploy financial resources in support of sustainable development initiatives.

development, leveraging innovative policies, robust institutions, strategic infrastructural investments, and human capital development.