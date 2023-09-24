Exam malpractice, extortion, others: UNIZIK  takes disciplinary actions against 11 staff

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

AUTHORITIES of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka have taken disciplinary actions against 11 staff, including three lecturers, for committing various offences.

The three lecturers, Gbenga Akinfe, Ikechukwu Nwosu and Oyeyemi Ahmed, all in the Faculty of Education, were indicted for obtaining money from students in exchange for unmerited scores.

Specifically, Oyeyemi Ahmed, who used a student, Paul Tochukwu Emmanuel, to collect money from students and brazenly listed names of students who passed his courses as having failed, with the sole purpose of extorting them, was recommended for dismissal by the panel set up by the institution as he was described as unfit for the University.

The students, Paul Tochukwu Emmanuel and Chinasa Udeagu, who were used by the lecturers in committing the malpractices, were suspended for one academic year, while another student, Daniel Kosisochukwu Chukwuma, was expelled from the University for financial fraud, swindling fellow students, exploitation and deliberate refusal to cooperate with the investigating panel.

Dr. Emmanuel Ojukwu, the special adviser on Public Relations and Special Duties to the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Professor Charles Esimone, in a press statement, said one Mr Emmanuel Ojika, a Senior Executive Officer in the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) was indicted for alleged fraudulent transaction concerning the University and was suspended for a period of six months on half salary.

Also, Mr. Chike Nwobu, a Principal Executive Officer 11 was said to have abandoned his duty post for a considerable length of time and following his indictment for gross misconduct, was suspended from duty for six months.

Similarly, Miss Adaobi Anona and Mrs Victoria Okafor, both Senior Executive Officers, were indicted for fraudulent financial transaction concerning the University and were suspended for six months on half salary, while Mr. Victor Uruakpa, an Assistant Chief Executive Officer was suspended for three months for gross misconduct.

Ojukwu said Mr Johnson Ihuoma Anozie and Rev Canon Dr. Sylvanus Onyeacholam were both accused of aiding and abetting examination misconduct after collecting gratification from students and have been suspended from duty to allow for unfettered investigation and other appropriate procedure

Also, Mr. Sam Okeke, an Examination Officer in the Department of History and International Relations was indicted for clearing and graduating a student, Nneke Chigozie Paschal who had 12 outstanding courses.

Ojukwu said: “Mr Sam Okeke admitted that he committed the offence and was therefore found guilty of falsification of result and grades in favour of Nneke Chigozie Paschal.

“The Panel recommended that he should be dismissed from the services of the University following appropriate procedure, while Nneke Chigozie Paschal’s result should be withdrawn, and further credentials such as certificate and transcripts, should not be issued to him”.