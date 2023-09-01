Evwreni installs Aduge as Iyasere

High Chief Joseph Aduge, the Iyasere of Evwreni

High Chief Joseph Aduge has been successfully installed as the Iyasere (traditional prime minister) of Evwreni kingdom.

The installation ceremony was conducted by the king of Evwreni, HRM Oghenekevwe Eruvwedede 111 at the Emuerubu ruling family hall in Enyerowo Street, Evwreni; Saturday, September 2.

The monarch had declared the office of the Iyasere vacant following the demise of it’s former occupant, Chief Andrew Oremu over ten years ago.

This year, the Emuerubu ruling family gathered and elected High Chief Joseph Aduge to be presented as Iyasere designate before the king and the community for acceptance and installation.

He was thus presented and unanimously accepted by the people and the king who took time to read out the rules and regulations guiding the office of the Iyasere.

Particularly, the monarch told the celebrant that as an Iyasere he was next in rank to the king and would represent the community when the king was absent.

The monarch said the office of Iyasere plays important socioeconomic role in the development of the community but cautioned the High Chief Joseph Aduge not to attempt to outshine the stool and show any form of disrespect and rebellion to the king.

Swearing before the ruling family and in the presence of the ancestral shrine, High Chief Joseph Aduge vowed not to do otherwise and asked the ancestors to fight him if he became rebellious to the king.

Having secured his confession of loyalty, the king marked High Chief Aduge with the traditional white chalk symbolizing his acceptance and and royal blessing as Iyasere.

Asked to describe his mood on his successful installation, High Chief Joseph Aduge, the Iyasere of Evwreni kingdom said “I feel good, I am happy a prophecy has come to pass today. People have been calling me Iyasere since 1997. The title was given to me by our late king, the father of the present king.

“Very few people in the community know my real name, almost everybody call me Iyasere and that was because one day in 1997, our late king pointed at me and said, ‘You are my Iyasere’. Since then that is what people have been calling me and today I have been installed as Iyasere of Evwreni so I am happy.”

He promised to stand for truth and maintain peace and justice in the community.

In separate interviews the Evwreni Palace Secretary, Chief Simon Eyagborigho described the ceremony as successful especially with the cream of people who graced the occasion.

“The people are happy, the celebrant is impressed. This is part of the age old rich culture of Evwreni people.”

Chief Goddy Ogbowan, Spokesman of Evwreni community in his comment said, “We entire Evwreni people are happy to produce an Iyasere after so many years without one. We expect great strides of development during his reign as Iyasere. I advise him to be loyal and not betray the palace. He should keep to his oath of loyalty to the king.”

On his part, former President General of the kingdom, Chief Victor Emuobosa Ohare said the Iyasere as the eye of the king has the obligation of ensuring the maintenance of peace, unity and tranquility.

“He should be able to give useful advise to the king. He must display some measure of maturity and emotional stability in dealing with the people, the king and the outside world.”

High Chief Joseph Aduge, the Iyasere of Evwreni, is also a businessman and he is married with children.