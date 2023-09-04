Evil shall not befall Nigerians in embers months – Apostle Okoriko

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A clergyman and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church Akwa Ibom state, Apostle John Okoriko has declared that no evil shall befall Nigerians in the last quarter of the year 2023, commonly called Ember months.

The man of God declared this on Sunday in Uyo, while reacting to predictions allegedly by some Akwa Ibom pastors that the last quarter of the year would witness many deaths from accidents, untimely deaths and other tragic incidents or calamities.

Okoriko who spoke during his monthly interactive Service with Worshippers at the Headstone Tabernacle Uyo, Branch, Uyo with the theme “How Men Invented Unclean Spirits” described such prophesies and claims as fake and fallacious

It is being speculated in some quarters that some churches in the state have even commenced fastings and other prayer programmes asking God to avert the predicted impending doom.

Speaking on the theme of the Sunday service, Apostle Okoriko explained that men invented evil spirits from their negative thoughts, citing commission of crime, and even branding of Ember months as months associated with calamities as example.

His words: “Every crime is conceived first in the mind before it is executed. If we think negatively it would manifest in our actions And if you don’t have good thoughts, you can’t succeed.

“Ember months are good contrary to opinion of people that they are month associated with evil. It is unfortunate that some Churches bring this negative thoughts to create fear among their members.

“And this is common among Africans .The so -called Ember months calamity is not for us, but for ignorant Africans. Every negative belief about ‘Ember month’ is an invention of man.

“People now have many inventions outside the word of God. Don’t allow anybody to make any obnoxious decree upon your head for the month of September to December”, Apostle Okoriko said.