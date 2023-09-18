Europe Watch: Ndidi on target, Moses shines as Osimhen, Boniface fires blank

By Enitan Abdultawab

Club football resumed over the weekend after the first international break of the season, and Nigerian players plying their trade abroad featured once again for their respective clubs in Europe.

Let’s take a look at them

Friday

Wilfred Ndidi was on target as Leicester City trashed Southampton away from home. The midfielder netted the second goal of the evening before compatriot Kelechi Ihenacho was introduced in the 80th minute.

Midfielder Joe Aribo was brought in in the 78th minute for Che Adams as Southampton suffered a huge defeat at home to Leicester City.

Victor Boniface could not find the back of the net but was instrumental in Bayern Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Saturday

Calvin Bassey was a 90th-minute substitute in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Luton Town at Craven Cottage.

Frank Onyeka came on in the 72nd minute for Christain Noogard in Brentford’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

Jamilu Collins played the whole 90 minutes for Championship side Cardiff City when they defeated Swansea at home.

Semi Ajayi also featured throughout West Bromwich’s game in their goalless draw away from home against Bristol City.

In Italy, AC Milan’s Samuel Chukweze was introduced in the 56th minute for Christian Pulisic but could not prevent the team from a 5-1 derby defeat against Neighbors Inter Milan.

Victor Osimhen failed to find the net again for two successive matches for Napoli when they drew against Genoa away from home.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho didn’t play a single minute in Omonia Nicosa’s goalless draw away at AEL.

Sunday

Ademola Lookman was on target for Atalanta as they suffered a 3-2 defeat away from home at Fiorentina.

Isaac Success and Maduke Okoye were unused substitutes for Udinese Calcio in their away draw at Cagliari.

Tyrone Ebuehi was an unused substitute for Paolo Zanetti’s men when Empoli suffered a heavy 7-0 loss at the hands of Roma.

Akor Adams played a big part in Montpellier’s 2-2 away draw at Strasbourg and was substituted in the 70th minute.

Kenneth Omerou played the whole 90 minutes in the 3-3 draw at Alanyonspor for his Turkish side, Kasim Pasa.

Simon Moses’ 48-minute stunning strike handed French side Nantes a win away from home at Clement Foot.

Gift Orban played for Gent until the 68th minute, when they faced OH Leuven, but could not score for his side.

In Spain, Sadiq Umar was brought in in the 81st minute to replace Mikel Oyerzabal as Real Sociedad suffered a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Real Madrid.