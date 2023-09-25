Europe Watch: Boniface, Simon on target, as Orban sees red

By Enitan Abdultawab

Club football resumed over the weekend after the first matchday of European club competitions, and Nigerian players plying their trade abroad once again featured for their respective clubs.

Let’s take a look at them

Saturday

Wilfred Ndidi was part of the Leicester City side that defeated Bristol City at home. Kelechi Ihenacho was introduced in the 76th minute for Jamie Vardy, who scored the only goal of the game.

Midfielder Joe Aribo was brought in in the 83rd minute for William Smallbone as Southampton suffered a 2-1 loss away from home in the hands of Middlesbrough.

Taiwo Awoniyi played the entire 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-10 loss to league leaders Manchester City.

Fulham’s Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace. New-signing Alex Iwobi, however, came on to debut since he joined from Everton.

In Italy, Samuel Chukweze was not introduced when AC Milan hosted Verona in a 1-0 win. Rafael Leao scored the only goal of the night.

In France, Simon Moses shone again for Nantes. He assisted twice and scored the last goal in the 5-3 victory at home over Lorient.

Emmanuel Dennis only lasted 45 minutes for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish league as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Galatasaray.

Zaidu Sanusi was not part of the squad that defeated Gil Vicente in a 2-1 win.

Frank Onyeka was introduced in the 62nd minute as Brentford fell to a shocking 1–3 home loss to Everton.

Sunday

Semi Ajayi played the entire match minute in West Bromwich’s goalless draw when they faced Millwall.

Umar Sadiq was handed his first start of the season in the 4-3 win versus Getafe. He made way for Mikel Oyerzabal in the 58th minute.

In Italy, Tyrone Ebuehie played the entire match in Empoli’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Ademola Lookman was on target for Atalanta in the 33rd minute in the team’s 2–0 win over Cagliari. He was, however, substituted for Palisin in the 67th minute.

Udinese Calcio’s Isaac Success was introduced in the 63rd minute but could not prevent his team from slipping to a 0-2 loss to Fiorentina. Maduka Okoye was an unused substitute.

Victor Osimhen could not find the back of the net against Bologna. It was a night to forget for the Napoli man, as he failed to convert a penalty kick in the match.

Victor Boniface was on fire again as Bayern Leverkusen defeated FC Heidenheim. He scored twice but later made way for Adam Hlozek in the 84th minute.

Kenneth Omerou once again led his team in defence when they defeated Adana Demirspor in a 2-1 win.

Chidozie Awaziem was all out for Boviasta but could not help the team slip from a 4-1 defeat.

Jamilu Collins played the full ninety minutes and helped Cardiff beat Sunderland away from home.

Cyril Dessers was the goalscorer for Rangers in the 1–0 home win when they hosted Motherwell.

Gift Oban was shown a red card in the 44th minute when they played host to Eupen FC. It didn’t stop the team from eventually winning 2–1.

Raphael Onyedika played the entire match for Club Brugge when they visited Anderlecht and forced a 1-1 draw.

Akor Adams failed to find the back of the net when Montpellier hosted Stade Rennes and played a goalless draw.