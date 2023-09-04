Europe Watch: Boniface shines again, Awoniyi assists, as Alozie sent off

By Enitan Abdultawab

Club football resumed over the weekend ahead of the first international break of the 2023–2024 season, and Nigerian players plying their trade abroad once again shone for their respective clubs.

Let’s take a look at them.

Friday

AC Milan’s new signing, Samuel Chukweze, was introduced in the 76th minute during Milan’s 2-1 away win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Saturday

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina were fielded in the starting XI that defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Awoniyi provided the assist for Anthony Elanga’s winner, while Ola Aina played 73 minutes before he was replaced.

Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute in Fulham’s 5-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad.

At Leicester, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho starred against Hull City but couldn’t help the team from a 1-0 defeat.

Victor Boniface was on target again for Bayern Leverkusen as he scored two goals in the 21st and 61st minutes of the clash versus Damstardt.

Victor Osimhen failed to score for Napoli when they faced Lazio, as the Serie A champions succumbed to a 2-1 loss away from home.

Ademola Lookman was introduced in the 81st minute of Atalanta’s 3-0 win against Monza.

Sunday

Michelle Alozie was sent off in the 31st minute of Houston Dash’s 2-0 loss to San Diego Wave in the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) when she denied a goal-scoring opportunity from about 50 yards away from the box.

Tyrone Ebuehie was an unused substitute when Empoli lost to Juventus on home soil.

Chidozie Awaziem played 90 minutes for Boviasta in the 2-1 win against Estoril.

Once again, Akor Adam failed to find the back of the net when Montpellier lost to Lille by a lone goal.